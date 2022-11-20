Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.'s (NYSE:MLM) Stock Is Going Strong: Is the Market Following Fundamentals?

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 17% over the last month. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Martin Marietta Materials' ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Martin Marietta Materials is:

12% = US$825m ÷ US$6.9b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.12 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Martin Marietta Materials' Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

To start with, Martin Marietta Materials' ROE looks acceptable. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 14%. This probably goes some way in explaining Martin Marietta Materials' moderate 6.0% growth over the past five years amongst other factors.

We then compared Martin Marietta Materials' net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 15% in the same period, which is a bit concerning.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Has the market priced in the future outlook for MLM? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Martin Marietta Materials Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Martin Marietta Materials' three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 21% (implying that it retains 79% of its income), which is on the lower side, so it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business.

Moreover, Martin Marietta Materials is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 17%. Therefore, the company's future ROE is also not expected to change by much with analysts predicting an ROE of 12%.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Martin Marietta Materials' performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see a good amount of growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

