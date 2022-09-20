Martin pleads in assault, meth cases

Sep. 19—One of four people arrested during a a probation search of a residence just outside the city one year ago pleaded guilty to a felony meth charge and also pleaded guilty to a felony assault charge.

Jackie Lynn Martin Jr., 27, entered his guilty pleas during a Deadline Docket calling in Cumberland County Criminal Court on Sept. 7

Martin pleaded guilty to possession of more than .5 grams of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver occurring on Oct. 6, 2021. The charge stems from a search of a Storie Ave. residence by state probation and sheriff's investigators. Four persons were arrested during that search.

Martin also pleaded guilty to aggravated assault occurring on May 21, 2021, during which a firearm was pointed at victim(s). That case was investigated by Crossville Police.

Martin received a six-year sentence with 172 days to serve and credit for that amount of time already served in jail. The balance of the sentence, as a Range 1 offender at 30%, is to be served on supervised probation.

Should conditions and terms of probation being violated, Martin will face serving the balance of his sentence on supervised probation.

Charges of child abuse, neglect or endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia were dropped, anything seized during the arrests was forfeited, and Martin is banned from contact with the victim(s) in the assault case.

In other cases on the Criminal Court docket, the following took place:

Set for trial

—Quentin Eugene McDaniel, rape, trial reset for March 1; deadline for motions set for Nov. 9.

Deadline docket

—Joshua Isaac Barnard, third offense driving under the influence and second offense driving on a suspended license, continued to Nov. 9 at which time Barnard is to return to court with an attorney.

—Mariano Angel Cruz-Bahena, bribery of a public servant, continued to Sept. 19.

—Tony Charles Davenport, first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a felon, continued to Nov. 19.



—Joshua Adams Fields, vehicular homicide, continued to Dec. 2.

—Derrick Kane Foister, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, theft of property of up to $1,000, identity theft, forgery of up to $1,000, forgery of $1,000 to $1,250, forgery by uttering, two counts of criminal simulation, forgery by uttering and criminal impersonation, continued to Nov. 9.

—Deon Murice Garrett, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, continued to Dec. 2.

—Albert Keith Griffin, two counts of burglary, two counts of theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, four counts of theft of property of $1,000 to $1,250, possession of a detached catalytic converter and one case in boundover status, continued to Sept. 19.

—John Wayne Hamby, rape of a child, continued to Nov. 9.

—Anthony Lowell Hardin, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, continued to Dec. 2.

—Jordyn Shae Howard, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a handgun by a felon, child abuse, neglect or endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Sept. 19.

—Donald Cordell McIntire, solicitation of a minor/rape of a child, continued to Nov. 9.

—Timothy Allen Norris, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000 and theft of property of up to $1,000, continued to Oct. 4.

—John Noble Patton, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, continued to Dec. 2.

—Antonia Maxine Perkins, possession of a Schedule II drug for sale and/or delivery, reckless endangerment and evading arrest, continued to Dec. 2.

—Curtis Eugene Petrowski, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, continued to Sept. 19.

—Danny Ellison Phillips Jr., aggravated burglary, two counts of theft of property of up to $1,000, two counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card, forgery and forgery by uttering, continued to Oct. 3.

—Michael Joe Phillips, aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and sexual exploitation of a minor, continued to Nov. 9.

—Virginia Faye Presley, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, continued to Oct. 3.

—Joseph David Sadula, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, possession of a detached catalytic converter and vandalism of $10,000 to $60,000, continued to Nov. 9.

—Brian Allen Sherrill, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, two counts of simple possession of meth and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Oct. 4.

—Michael Stanley Simmons, aggravated assault on a first responder and domestic assault, continued to Nov. 9.

—Jack Daniel Simpson, domestic assault and violation of a no contact order, continued to Nov. 9.

—Audrey Lynn Williams, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, continued to Oct. 5.

—Timothy Shane Neeley, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, bond reinstated with proof of incarceration in Bledsoe County on last court date and continued to Sept. 19.

Probation violation

—Bradley Dee Braziel, probation violation hearing continued to Oct. 3.

—Donnie Ray Smith, pleaded guilty to a probation violation, continued to Sept. 19 for tracking with application pending for Drug Court treatment incarceration.

Continued boundover

—Robin Lang Hogan, two cases in boundover status.

