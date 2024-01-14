Martin Scorsese and Daniel Day-Lewis share reunion at awards ceremony

Director Martin Scorsese and actor Daniel Day-Lewis have reunited at an award ceremony.

The film maker and actor have previously collaborated on 1993's The Age of Innocence and 2002’s Gangs of New York, and were snapped together at the National Board of Review Awards gala, where Scorsese was honoured with the best director award, presented by Day-Lewis.

Despite the actor announcing his retirement from the craft in 2017 following Phantom Thread, Scorsese teased "one more" venture for the pair after receiving his award.

Jamie McCarthy - Getty Images

As reported by Variety, upon receiving the award, Scorsese said, "Thank you, Daniel. To receive this honor presented by Daniel is just an honor in itself.

"We did two films together and it’s one of the greatest experiences of my life, I must say. Maybe there’s time for one more. Maybe! He’s the best."

For his part, Day-Lewis gushed that the filmmaker was a "living treasure".

"I was a teenager when I discovered Martin’s work," he said. "With a light of his own making, he illuminated unknown worlds that pulsed with a dangerous, irresistible energy. Worlds that were mysterious to me and utterly enthralling. He illuminated a vast, beautiful landscape of what is possible in film.



Nina Westervelt/WWD - Getty Images

"One of the greatest joys and most unexpected privileges of my life was to find myself one day working with him. I’m grateful to the National Board of Review for so justly recognizing the supreme, inimitable artistry of this man.

"To every person who works in the crucible of the imagination, he is a living treasure as a man and as a filmmaker I love and revere."

Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, which is now available to watch on Apple TV+, recently scored its lead actress, Lily Gladstone, an historic Golden Globes award.

Killers of the Flower Moon is available to watch now on Apple TV+.





