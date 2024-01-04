Martin sheriff's officials seek help finding man who attacked woman in New Monrovia area

MARTIN COUNTY — Sheriff’s officials are seeking information regarding what the agency said was a violent attack Thursday on a 54-year-old woman in the New Monrovia area.

The incident happened about 6 a.m. near Southeast Field Street and Southeast 47th Avenue. The location is south of Southeast Cove Road between U.S. 1 and State Road A1A.

The assailant is described as a younger man of slim build about 5 feet 7 inches tall. He wore a mask and all black clothing and last was seen running east on Southeast Field Street.

The man ambushed the woman and began choking her, but she was able to fight him off. Then he lunged into her vehicle and stole her bag, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Those with information are asked to call the sheriff’s criminal investigations division at 772-220-7060 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-TIPS.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: MCSO: Woman attacked, choked in New Monrovia