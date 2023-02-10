Martin Shkreli: I'm not in contempt over drug industry ban

FILE PHOTO: Former drug company executive Martin Shkreli stands with his attorney Benjamin Brafman after exiting U.S. District Court upon being convicted of securities fraud, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City
Jonathan Stempel
·2 min read

By Jonathan Stempel

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Martin Shkreli on Friday urged a U.S. judge not to hold him in civil contempt for failing to provide federal and state regulators with information to determine whether he is violating a lifetime ban from working in the pharmaceutical industry.

In a filing in Manhattan federal court, Shkreli said he has complied with the February 2022 ban "as extensively as possible and in good faith," and has provided the materials sought by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and seven states.

The ban also included a $64.6 million civil fine, which Shkreli said he is "so far unable" to pay. He said he intended to comply fully with the ban and provide requested information.

Spokespeople for the FTC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The FTC had accused Shkreli last month of failing to provide information about Druglike Inc, a company it said he formed last July.

In Friday's filing, Shkreli said he never had an ownership stake or executive role at Druglike, which he believed has been dissolved, and that he hoped to raise money for its successor DL Software, which he co-founded.

He also said Druglike and DL Software were "software companies creating professional software for chemists and physicists," and thus outside his pharmaceutical industry ban.

Shkreli became known as "pharma bro" after raising the price of the anti-parisitic drug Daraprim to $750 per tablet from $17.50 in 2015, and appearing unapologetic when criticized.

The lifetime ban related to Shkreli's efforts to keep generic versions of Daraprim off the market.

U.S. District Judge Denise Cote, who imposed the ban and $64.6 million penalty, will decide the FTC contempt motion. The states joining the motion are New York, California, Illinois, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Shkreli was sentenced to seven years in prison after being convicted in 2017 of defrauding investors in two hedge funds he ran, and scheming to defraud investors in the drugmaker Retrophin Inc. He was released early from prison last May.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Recommended Stories

  • Student arrested with loaded gun on Tallahassee middle school campus

    A middle school student was arrested Monday for bringing a gun to school.

  • Raleigh police release video of stun gun use before man dies

    Police in North Carolina police released body camera footage Friday that shows the arrest of a Black man who died after officers repeatedly used stun guns on him.

  • Gaston County works to clear 50K open court cases dating back to 1970s

    Many of the charges are being cleared but the people involved don’t know about it.

  • Lawsuit seeks medical testing after toxic train derailment

    Residents who filed a federal lawsuit in the fiery derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals along the Ohio-Pennsylvania line are seeking to force Norfolk Southern to set up health monitoring for residents in both states. The lawsuit filed Thursday by two Pennsylvania residents calls for the rail operator to pay for medical screenings and related care for anyone living within a 30-mile (48-kilometer) radius of the derailment to determine who was affected by toxic substances released after the derailment.

  • Deputy Chief Oscar Perez named new Providence Police chief

    Mayor Smiley announced on Friday that Deputy Chief Oscar Perez will be the city's next chief of police after the departure of Col. Hugh T. Clements Jr

  • Garland father found guilty of murder for driving son to store where he killed 3 teens

    Richard Acosta Jr. took the stand Thursday, testifying that he didn’t know what his son, Abel Acosta, intended to do the day he allegedly shot the three teens.

  • Meta is asking some managers not to be managers — or quit, report says

    Meta wants many of its managers and directors to switch to individual contributor roles, which don't involve managing people, sources told Bloomberg.

  • 336,000 Mercedes-Benz Diesel Owners in the UK Want Their Money

    When you’re caught cheating diesel emissions testing, the punishment’s never one-and-done. There’s usually a federal civil case, suits lodged in states, perhaps even criminal charges and, inevitably, scores of class-action challenges. Mercedes-Benz was already fined $1.5 billion by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Department of Justice and the California Air Resources Board as a consequence of its emissions chicanery in 2020, and now the automaker is facing a group of 336,000 o

  • Senators call out Buttigieg at Southwest hearing

    Lawmakers on the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee called out Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg during a Thursday hearing on the Southwest Airlines meltdown. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), the committee’s ranking member, took aim at Buttigieg over last month’s system meltdown at the Federal Aviation Administration that briefly grounded all U.S. flights for the first…

  • How often do train wrecks spill hazardous chemicals into neighborhoods? Here's what data shows

    A USA TODAY analysis of federal data found that railway incidents requiring nearby residents to flee possible explosions or toxic fumes are rare.

  • Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?

    Each year, the U.S. government calculates the new maximum benefit for food stamp (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP) recipients based on inflation. SNAP Benefits: How Long Do They...

  • SC Attorney General joins 21 states in opposing mail delivery of abortion medication

    The states are suing the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, arguing the Biden administration has overstepped its authority.

  • How the Coinbase Insider Trading Case Will Change Crypto

    Former Coinbase product manager Ishan Wahi pleading guilty to criminal charges has raised the stakes—but the ongoing SEC lawsuit could have greater implications.

  • Discrimination complaints against Acushnet Co. by fired employee dismissed

    All claims that the Acushnet Co. discriminated against a then 66-year-old woman fired from the company in 2016 were dismissed following a hearing.

  • Abortion pill could be pulled off market by Texas lawsuit

    A Texas lawsuit with a key deadline this month is posing a threat to the nationwide availability of medication abortion, which now accounts for the majority of abortions in the U.S. The case filed by abortion opponents who helped challenge Roe v. Wade seeks to reverse a decades-old approval by the Food and Drug Administration. If a federal judge appointed by former President Donald Trump sides with them, it could halt the supply of the drug mifepristone in all states, both where abortion is banned and where it remains legal.

  • House Republicans Ask SEC for Details on Timing of Bankman-Fried’s Arrest

    (Bloomberg) -- Two top Republican members of the US House Financial Services Committee are examining the Securities and Exchange Commission’s communications with the Justice Department on the arrest of former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesChina Balloon Had Western-Made Parts With English Writing, Lawmakers ToldCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudUS Takes Custody of Venez

  • Food Stamps: New Jersey (NJ SNAP) February 2023 Schedule

    New Jersey's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, NJ SNAP, provides monthly food benefits to eligible households. SNAP is a federal program, but it is administered at the state level by the New...

  • Acting FAA chief to testify before U.S. Senate panel on computer outage

    The acting head of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will testify on Feb. 15 before the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee on a Jan. 11 computer system outage that disrupted more than 11,000 U.S. flights, sources told Reuters. Acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen told lawmakers last month that the agency has made a change in the system to prevent a corrupt file from damaging a backup database, after the agency found that the outage occurred when contract personnel "unintentionally deleted files." The outage prompted the FAA to halt departing flights for about two hours, the first nationwide ground stop since the Sept. 11, 2001, al Qaeda attacks on the United States.

  • A New (Alleged) Liar in Congress Just Dropped

    By now, many people know about serial liar Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) who made up almost his entire resume and claimed to be Jewish on the campaign trail. He’s facing various investigations and stepped down from his committee assignments but is still somehow in Congress. And now, the House GOP appears to have another fabulist on their hands!

  • Kevin Durant and Kendrick Perkins Clash Following Suns Trade

    Kevin Durant has some words for Kendrick Perkins after he offered his thoughts on the shocking trade from the Brooklyn Nets to the Phoenix Suns.