Martin Short Steve Martin SNL Monologue
And yes, Selena Gomez joined her \'Only Murders in the Building\' costars for a cameo
Selena Gomez crashed Steve Martin and Martin Short's "Saturday Night Live" hosting stint, unsurprisingly.
“Saturday Night Live” was in a festive mood this weekend, as “Only Murders in the Building” co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short opened the show with a hilarious monologue reading eulogies for each other — ending with a cameo appearance by their “Murders” co-star Selena Gomez. Martin started the fake eulogy first, reading: “Wow, not […]
The Migos rapper shared his thoughts on Twitter after his wife Cardi B said last month she'd been "trying to make him crack a smile"
STORY: Fans erupted on Saturday as Morocco wrote World Cup history becoming the first African or Arab nation to reach the tournament’s semi-finals… after a 1-0 win over Portugal."It was fantastic just congratulations to Morocco and we hope Inshallah (God-willing) the FIFA World Cup, it will be Morocco, Inshallah"In the 42nd minute, Morocco’s Youssef En-Nesyri leapt above the Portugal defenders to meet a cross from Yahya Attiat-Allah, getting just enough of his head to the ball to tip it past Portugal’s goalkeeper Diogo Costa.Singing in jubilation outside Doha’s Al Thumama Stadium, fans danced behind a drumline that snaked around the grounds.Several hundred Morocco supporters held an impromptu party in London’s Piccadilly Circus…The scene was similar on the streets of Paris….And in Casablanca after the final whistle blew, the crowd jumped up, music blared through speakers and celebrations continued out to the streets…… with one fan saying it was an indescribable feeling.Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo came off the bench six minutes after the break but was unable to help his team avoid defeat… he left the game in tears.The sentiment was similar for fans in Lisbon.Morocco will play France next week in a semi-final showdown.
The "Up" rapper posted some of her reactions to season four of "The Crown," which focuses on the love triangle involving Prince Charles.
(Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump was motivated “purely by personal vendetta” in 2019 when he publicly accused New York author E. Jean Carroll of fabricating an explosive claim that he raped her in the 1990s, Washington DC’s attorney general told an appeals court.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Russia May Add Nuclear First Strike to StrategyHarry and Meghan Throw the Gauntlet to William and KateThe Harry and Meghan Show Is a Royal KnockoutCaroline Ellison Hires SEC’s Former Top Cry
Reese Witherspoon's look-a-like daughter Ava Phillippe looks completely different after dying her hair bright orange, breaking the spell of uncanny resemblance.
Donald Trump struck a deal to license his name and to help run a hotel in Bali, Indonesia, in 2015. But, years later, it has yet to open, per AFP.
Gaga channeled Ortega as she dance-dance-danced (with her hands above her head) after fans edited her Born This Way track into a Wednesday scene.
After debuting her new bright orange hair during Thanksgiving, Ava Phillippe showed off the look in a bikini top and skirt set at Thursday's Celine runway show in Los Angeles
Illinois Conservation Police officers issued 29 citations and 22 written warnings to eight people on two properties.
Joaquin Phoenix is back to portraying Arthur Fleck, better known as the Joker as Joker: Folie à Deux starts filming. Director Todd Phillips released the first image of the supervillain on the set captioning on Instagram, “Day 1. Our boy.” In the image, Phoenix is seen getting shaved with his head tilted back. The much-anticipated […]
The only player with an injury designation against the Bengals is a big one.
Lady Gaga channeled her inner goth girl to join in on a viral TikTok trend this week. "BLOODY WEDNESDAY," Gaga captioned the video, which showed her putting on makeup and getting dressed in her best Wednesday Addams cosplay before busting a move to "Bloody Mary," a deep cut off her 2011 album "Born This Way." The viral trend, inspired by "Wednesday" star Jenna Ortega's quirky moves on the hit Netflix series, has been blowing up TikTok the past few weeks -- and this isn't the first time Gaga has taken notice.
"People are very opinionated about her style," the actress told PEOPLE at the FASHIONPHILE x Fred Segal pop-up event in Los Angeles on Wednesday
Barbara Starr, the longtime Pentagon correspondent for CNN, is departing the network. She wrote in a memo to staffers, “To my many colleagues and friends, With the expiration of my contract in the coming days I have made the decision to move on. Let me say this…you never say goodbye to your friends, so I won’t.” […]
Space Telescope Science Institute Office of Public OutreachThe James Webb Space Telescope had a terrific 2022—and it will not stop churning out the hits as the year closes out. One of its first bangers, released in July, was of the Southern Ring Nebula (or “Eight-Burst” nebula), a cloud of gas stretching out to nearly a light-year in distance. The newest photo peered even more into the object and revealed an incredible array of new structures and colors spewing out, giving us a vibrant new glimp
WREXHAM, Wales (Reuters) -King Charles toured the grounds of the lowly Welsh soccer club Wrexham owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney on Friday, talking to the Hollywood actors about their dream of steering the team to sporting glory. In cold, brilliant sunshine, Charles joked with the co-owners on the pitch of a club that sits within the National League, four rungs below the Premier League that is home to the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool.
Retired Air Force Col. Joseph Kittinger, whose 1960 parachute jump from almost 20 miles (32 kilometers) above the Earth stood as a world record for more than 50 years, died Friday in Florida. Kittinger, then an Air Force captain and pilot, gained worldwide fame when he completed three jumps over 10 months from a gondola that was hoisted into the stratosphere by large helium balloons. Project Excelsior was aimed at helping design ejection systems for military pilots flying high-altitude missions.
Sean Love "Diddy" Combs has made a surprise announcement: The arrival of a baby girl. Find out more about his newest addition to his family.