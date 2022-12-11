Martin Short Steve Martin SNL Monologue

Reuters Videos

STORY: Fans erupted on Saturday as Morocco wrote World Cup history becoming the first African or Arab nation to reach the tournament’s semi-finals… after a 1-0 win over Portugal."It was fantastic just congratulations to Morocco and we hope Inshallah (God-willing) the FIFA World Cup, it will be Morocco, Inshallah"In the 42nd minute, Morocco’s Youssef En-Nesyri leapt above the Portugal defenders to meet a cross from Yahya Attiat-Allah, getting just enough of his head to the ball to tip it past Portugal’s goalkeeper Diogo Costa.Singing in jubilation outside Doha’s Al Thumama Stadium, fans danced behind a drumline that snaked around the grounds.Several hundred Morocco supporters held an impromptu party in London’s Piccadilly Circus…The scene was similar on the streets of Paris….And in Casablanca after the final whistle blew, the crowd jumped up, music blared through speakers and celebrations continued out to the streets…… with one fan saying it was an indescribable feeling.Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo came off the bench six minutes after the break but was unable to help his team avoid defeat… he left the game in tears.The sentiment was similar for fans in Lisbon.Morocco will play France next week in a semi-final showdown.