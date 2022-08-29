Martinez blames Democratic prosecutor for ‘false’ criminal charges ahead of sheriff race

Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez is blaming the county’s elected Democratic prosecutor for “false” charges ahead of the Republican’s possible run for sheriff in 2024, saying his pending surrender to authorities is based on “politically motivated allegations” that he will fight.

A statement he circulated to supporters but written for public release said he will make his case to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican who would have the power to suspend Martinez should the commissioner and retired police lieutenant face criminal charges. Martinez is expecting to be charged this week by the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, led by the county’s elected top prosecutor, Democrat Katherine Fernandez-Rundle.

“The investigation has been ongoing for five years, so the bringing of these allegations that do not involve Commissioner Martinez’s time in public office appear to be politically timed when he is considered the front runner for the newly created Sheriff of Miami-Dade County,” the statement from Martinez said.

The statement, obtained by the Miami Herald, was dated Sunday, and included the number of a media contact for Martinez.

The statement said Martinez has clashed with Fernandez Rundle over how much funding the future sheriff’s office receives once it’s revived under a new amendment to the Florida Constitution. “Whether this apparent public conflict influenced the State Attorney’s charging decision is a matter that will be presented to Florida Governor Desantis,” the statement said.

The statement offers the first public details of the charges Martinez faces. It said Martinez, who has reported income from a private security firm, has been under investigation for five years for “allegations arising from his private practice work as a consultant when he was a private citizen and not an elected official.”

Martinez, a Republican and former county police lieutenant, has held the County Commission District 11 seat since 2016 and was campaigning to be the board’s next chairman as he weighed a potential run for the reinstated office of Miami-Dade sheriff in 2024. He also held the District 11 seat between 2000 and 2012 before giving up the seat.

Story continues

Martinez and his media spokesperson were not immediately available for comment on Monday morning. A representative for Fernandez Rundle also was not immediately available.

The full statement

State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle directed Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe Martinez to surrender this week based on false and politically motivated allegations arising from his private practice work as a consultant when he was a private citizen and not an elected official. The investigation has been ongoing for five years, so the bringing of these allegations that do not involve Commissioner Martinez’s time in public office appear to be politically timed when he is considered the front runner for the newly created Sheriff of Miami-Dade County.

Martinez, who served the public interest for more than four decades as a highly decorated and now retired Miami-Dade police officer who received two gold medals and one silver medal for his service, was twice named Miami-Dade Police Officer of the Year, and received the Life Saving Award. He is a well-respected Miami-Dade Commissioner who was being considered for Commission Chair following the November elections. As an outspoken Republican on the Commission, Commissioner Martinez has publicly disagreed with the Democratic State Attorney on important issues, the most recent of which is the role of and funding for the Sheriff’s Office. Whether this apparent public conflict influenced the State Attorney’s charging decision is a matter that will be presented to Florida Governor Desantis.

For now, Commissioner Martinez makes clear that he is innocent of any wrongdoing and intends to aggressively work to clear his name. He has devoted his entire adult life to serving the best interests of the public. He is humbled by the show of support and confidence among his constituents and the people of Miami-Dade County.