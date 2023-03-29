Martinez man arrested after allegedly threatening to kill deputy with steak knife

A Martinez man was arrested earlier this week after allegedly threatening to kill a Columbia County deputy with a steak knife.

The 32-year-old is charged with battery and terroristic threats and acts, according to jail records.

Columbia County deputies responded to a home on the 3500 block of Revere Place just before 8 p.m. Monday for a domestic dispute, according to an incident report.

Witnesses told deputies the man and his father got into an argument and the man pushed his father to the ground, cutting both of his arms, according to the report.

While one deputy spoke with the father, the man began yelling at another deputy and walked over to the kitchen counter, slammed his hands on the counter, grabbed a steak knife and threatened to kill the deputy, according to the report.

The man was arrested and jailed to the Columbia County Detention Center.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Suspect threatens to kill Columbia County deputy with steak knife