Martinez man sentenced, Appling man indicted on unrelated child porn cases

Two Columbia County men went before a judge Tuesday at the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Georgia for charges related to child pornography.

Christopher Dale Smith, 20, of Martinez, was sentenced to seven years and three months in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography. Smith was also ordered to pay $3,000 in restitution, serve 15 years of supervised release and register as a sex offender after completing his prison term, according to a release by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Georgia.

The investigation into Smith began in January 2021 after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a cyber tip that identified images of child porn. FBI agents identified Smith and found dozens of images and videos of child exploitation on devices in his possession.

In an unrelated case, an Appling man was indicted by a U.S. District Court grand jury for possession of child pornography.

Mark Christopher Greene, 46, was indicted following an investigation by NCMEC, the FBI and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Anyone with information on suspected child sexual exploitation can contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678, or https://report.cybertip.org/.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Columbia County man sentenced to federal prison in child porn case