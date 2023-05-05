Martinez woman charged after allegedly threatening to feed her mother to hogs

A Martinez woman allegedly threatened to tie up her mother and feed her to hogs.

The 42-year-old woman is charged with simple assault and terroristic threats, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

Just after 5 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a home in Martinez for a possible domestic dispute.

The victim told deputies she and her daughter got into a verbal altercation and her daughter "threatened to bind [her] feet, hands and feed her to a hog," according to an incident report.

The mother also claimed her daughter spat in her face and "balled her hand up into a fist toward her," according to the report.

Deputies noted the mother recorded audio for most of the heated exchange.

The woman left the home before law enforcement arrived on scene, but she was later located near Mistletoe State Park, according to the report. She was turned over to Gold Cross EMS and transported to Doctor's Hospital for evaluation. From there, she was to go to the Columbia County Detention Center, according to the sheriff's office.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Martinez woman charged with terroristic threats, assaulting mother