Is Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Using Too Much Debt?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

Check out our latest analysis for Martinrea International

What Is Martinrea International's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2019, Martinrea International had CA$809.6m of debt, up from CA$677.5m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have CA$76.4m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about CA$733.1m.

TSX:MRE Historical Debt, August 5th 2019 More

How Strong Is Martinrea International's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Martinrea International had liabilities of CA$931.5m due within a year, and liabilities of CA$1.13b falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of CA$76.4m and CA$731.6m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling CA$1.25b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

When you consider that this deficiency exceeds the company's CA$877.2m market capitalization, you might well be inclined to review the balance sheet, just like one might study a new partner's social media. Hypothetically, extremely heavy dilution would be required if the company were forced to pay down its liabilities by raising capital at the current share price.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Martinrea International's net debt of 1.6 times EBITDA suggests graceful use of debt. And the alluring interest cover (EBIT of 9.4 times interest expense) certainly does not do anything to dispel this impression. One way Martinrea International could vanquish its debt would be if it stops borrowing more but conitinues to grow EBIT at around 12%, as it did over the last year. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Martinrea International can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.