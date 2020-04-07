Martin's Point Health Care Is Maine's First Recipient of New Rapid COVID-19 Test

PORTLAND, Maine, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Abbott Labs, the developer of a new rapid COVID-19 test, has delivered their first 1000 tests to Martin's Point Health Care, its largest customer in Maine. The new test offers results in minutes, rather than the days required by current tests—a critical step in helping curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

Martin's Point added the rapid tests to their existing tests at mobile testing sites at their Health Care Centers in Portland and Brunswick beginning Monday, April 6. They have requested to receive 1000 Abbott tests per week, significantly increasing the availability of testing to their patients.

At this point, COVID-19 testing at Martin's Point is available to established Martin's Point patients only, although they are accepting new patients seeking a new primary care provider. Testing is available by appointment only for those meeting medical criteria.

Martin's Point Health Care is a Portland-based not-for-profit organization providing primary care and health insurance plans. They operate seven health care centers in Maine and New Hampshire and Medicare and TRICARE® insurance plans in northern New England, New York and Pennsylvania. Visit us at www.MartinsPoint.org.

