Martin's Potato Rolls Expand in Texas

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Martin's® Famous Potato Rolls and Bread announces geographic expansion into the San Antonio, Texas, retail market.

Martin's is pleased to announce that their fresh-baked products are now available in San Antonio, Texas, through H-E-B® retail stores. At select H-E-B® locations, customers can purchase a variety of Martin's products, including the very popular Martin's Famous Sandwich Potato Rolls. Other products available include: Long (hot dog) Potato Rolls, Martin's Old-Fashioned Real Butter Bread, Martin's Potato Bread, Martin's Cinnamon-Raisin Butter Bread, Martin's 100% Whole Wheat Potato Bread and, just in time for the holidays, Martin's Dinner Potato Rolls!

Martin's products have been available in the Houston and Austin H-E-B® stores since February. The famous potato rolls have become very well-liked, where available in Texas, due to the texture and flavor profile that pairs very well with the iconic Texas barbeque and burger recipes.

Martin's serves areas of Texas with company-owned routes and route sales employees who are hired from the local Texas region. "I feel really good about the team that we have in place," says Todd Bixby, sales director for Martin's. "Our priority is providing high quality, freshly baked products, and the best customer service, and we have an experienced team assembled who understands the importance of regular and top-notch service to the stores."

Martin's Famous Potato Rolls and Bread have been a staple in Pennsylvania households since 1955, when Lloyd and Lois Martin turned their garage into a bakery and began selling their products in farmers markets. Since then, in its 60-plus years of existence, the company has grown and spread into a much larger retail market, covering most of the East Coast of the United States as well as cities such as Chicago, Nashville, Houston, and Austin. Martin's continuously searches for ways to bring its iconic rolls and bread to more areas of the United States, and now even more of Texas is included.

Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.® is a family owned and operated consumer goods company headquartered in Chambersburg, PA, with a second bakery in Valdosta, GA. The Martin's company focuses on baking high-quality bread and roll products using high-quality ingredients. They are rigorously dedicated to extraordinary taste, quality, and customer service that proudly represents their legacy of cherished eating experiences and truly sets them apart from their competitors. Since the 1950s, the business has expanded from a home garage business into two commercial baking plants and continues to grow and flourish in areas of established distribution. For more information, visit: www.potatorolls.com.

To learn more, visit www.MartinsLovesTexas.com.

