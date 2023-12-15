Martin's Potato Rolls, Krumpe's donut: Local iconic items will drop to celebrate 2024

New Year's Eve is a family-focused affair in the Cumberland Valley.

Locally iconic items will be dropped to ring in 2024 on Sunday, Dec., 31, but most of them will come down a few hours before midnight.

Check out this year's local New Year's Eve celebrations. You may even be able to check out more than one.

Martin's Potato Roll Drop in Chambersburg

In downtown Chambersburg, Pa., a giant package of Martin's Famous Potato Rolls will be lowered at 9 p.m. at Chambers Fort Park.

This will be the second year for the event, hosted by Downtown Chambersburg Inc. and lead sponsor, Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe.

The weather was not good for the inaugural Martin's Potato Roll Drop in Chambersburg to ring in 2023.

Beginning at 5 p.m., there will be DJs stationed at neighboring businesses Brussel's Cafe and Avocado Cafe on North Main Street, giveaways — including one for $1,000, a candy drop and more.

The inaugural Potato Roll Drop in 2022 was the winner of a 2023 Townie Award for Special Events. The organization Pennsylvania Downtown Center hosts the Townies to highlight achievements in the Commonwealth's downtowns.

“For years our town didn’t do anything special for New Year’s Eve,” said Sam Thrush, president of DCI. “Now we have droves of people coming out to celebrate, and we get to do it in a way that’s uniquely ours. It’s exciting to see the support we’ve gotten for it.”

Established in Chambersburg in 1955, Martin's potato rolls and other products can be found at stores up and down the East Coast.

The event is made possible with the help of in-kind sponsors, including VerStanding Media, Berkshire Hathaway, Digging & Rigging, Shafer Equipment Company and L&L Creations.

Krumpe's Donut Drop in Hagerstown

A giant Krumpe's doughnut will descend a building in the square in Hagerstown, Md., to celebrate 2024 five hours early, at 7 p.m.

Fireworks will help ring in the early new year at the Middletown Valley Bank Krumpe's Donut Drop.

The 10th annual Middletown Valley Bank Krumpe's Donut Drop was held in downtown Hagerstown on Dec. 31, 2022.

DJ Sidekick will play music starting at 5:30. Starting at 6 p.m., there will be free Krumpe's donuts and AC&T coffee and hot chocolate for the first 5,000 people.

A kids' activity area will be open in the lobby of Maryland Theatre starting at 5 p.m.

Downtown stores and restaurants will offer specials.

Krumpe's has been serving hot, fresh donuts at its own store and at businesses throughout the region for 80 years.

Waynesboro's Boro Blast

"The biggest balloon drop around" will celebrate 2024 at 7:30 p.m. at this event in Main Street Park, 25 E. Main St., in Waynesboro.

Hosted by Mainstreet Waynesboro Inc., the family-friendly celebration will also feature food trucks, hot cocoa and free stuff.

Drop the Anchor in Shippensburg

This is the one "drop" event on this list that does happen as the clock strikes midnight to welcome 2024.

Shippensburg's Drop the Anchor has been celebrating new years for over a decade. Last year's event began at 8 p.m. and included music, food, inflatables and other activities.

Drop the Anchor is listed in the Borough of Shippensburg's winter newsletter, but no information appears to be posted online about this event yet. An email has been sent to the hosting organization.

Amber South can be reached at asouth@publicopinionnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Chambersburg Public Opinion: New Year's Eve events in Chambersburg, Hagerstown, Cumberland Valley