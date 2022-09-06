Martinsburg man charged in Morgan County homicide

Sep. 6—BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — A Martinsburg man was charged Monday in the stabbing death of a man following an incident on Winchester Grade Road in Morgan County.

Gabriel James Cardwell, 21, was charged with murder following the incident just after 1 a.m. in the 9000 block, which is located near the county 911 center, Sheriff K.C. Bohrer said via news release.

Bohrer identified the victim as Scott Allen Mullen, 47.

The sheriff said deputies were sent to the area at 1:04 a.m. to perform a welfare check, and as deputies were responding, 911 dispatchers received additional calls reporting the stabbing had occurred.

When deputies arrived, they reportedly found one person in blood-covered clothing and another covered in blood and lying on the ground.

Mullen had multiple wounds, according to the release. He was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Charleston for autopsy.