Martinsburg man charged via warrant with strip mall parking lot shooting near Hagerstown

A Martinsburg, W.Va., man has been charged via warrant with attempted murder in the July 30 shooting that occurred in a strip mall parking lot off Robinwood Drive near Hagerstown, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Taevon James Davis, 19, was charged with the attempted first-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder of Dwyone Marquis Gerring and reckless endangerment for "discharging a firearm in a public parking lot with several people around," creating a substantial risk of killing or seriously injuring Gerring, according to a description of charges in the warrant shared by Sgt. Carly Hose, spokesperson for the sheriff's office.

The adult victim in the shooting was treated for injuries not life-threatening and released from Meritus Medical Center east of Hagerstown, according to information the sheriff's office previously provided about the shooting.

Found on railroad tracks: Injured skydiver flown from Franklin County crash site after midair mishap

The shooting occurred at about 5 a.m. on Sunday, July 30, in the parking lot of a strip mall in the 11300 block of Robinwood Drive.

That strip mall is across the street from and south of the Hagerstown Community College campus main entrance.

The suspect and victim were patrons of a restaurant in the strip mall, according to Hose.

Davis was being held Tuesday at the Eastern Regional Jail southeast of Martinsburg on other charges, according to an email from Hose.

Davis also faces assault and gun charges, according to Hose.

More information about the circumstances of the shooting was not available.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: W.Va. man charged with strip mall parking lot shooting near Hagerstown