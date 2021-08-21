A Martinsburg man pleaded guilty to having, distributing child porn; may get 40 years in federal prison

Aug. 21—LOWVILLE — An FBI investigation led to federal child pornography charges against a Martinsburg man in November. On Thursday, he pled guilty.

Randell S. Adsit, 50, admitted to distributing and possessing child pornography to U.S. District Court Judge David N. Hurd in Syracuse according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

With his admission of guilt, Adsit asserted he had distributed child pornography using a social media application between February and September 2020 and that on Nov. 11, when his residence was given a warranted search by authorities, he had about 40 files containing child pornography on his cell phone.

The original complaint stated that a CyberTipline report to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children showed a number of child pornography images on a Kik account traced back to Adsit.

At the time of the complaint, Adsit had admitted that "he was involved with online groups that traded child pornography over the internet, including Kik," according to a Times report after charges were announced.

"I would like to state in no uncertain terms that, where child pornography is concerned, all I ever did was trade it with other people who already had it, because I needed more and more disgusting child porn to look at to make the pain go away and I had to send child pornography to other people to get them to send their child pornography to me," Adsit allegedly said in a written statement to investigators.

The Mid-State Child Exploitation Task Force of the FBI Syracuse investigated Adsit's case. The task force consists of FBI special agents, State Police investigators, the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Computer Crimes Unit.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael D. Gadarian as part of Project Safe Childhood, a program launched by the Justice Department in May 2006 to provide better resources to prosecute cases such as the one against Adsit, exploiting children online, and to identify and rescue the victims.

Adsit faces a prison term of between 15 and 40 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on Dec. 22 for distributing the child pornography and between 10 and 20 years for possessing it, although the sentences could be served at the same time depending on the judge's decision in this case.

He will be under post release supervision for five years to life and will be required to register as a sex offender.

In 2008, Adsit was convicted in Lewis County Court of possessing a sexual performance by a child younger than 16 years old and was released on parole after serving nine months and 19 days from March 7, 2008 to December 26, 2008, in state prison.