Martinsburg man sentenced to 15 years in prison for distributing child pornography

Feb. 3—MARTINSBURG — A town of Martinsburg man was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in federal prison for possessing and distributing child pornography.

Randell S. Adsit, 51, was sentenced in U.S. District Court, Syracuse, after pleading guilty to the charges Aug. 19.

As part of his previous guilty plea, Adsit admitted that he distributed child pornography using a social media application from about February 2020 through September 2020, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Adsit also admitted that on Nov. 11, 2020, he possessed, on his cell phone, about 40 files depicting child pornography.

Adsit had previously been convicted of possessing a sexual performance by a child. In 2008, he was convicted in Lewis County Court of possessing a sexual performance by a child younger than 16 years old and was released on parole after serving nine months and 19 days from March 7, 2008, to Dec. 26, 2008, in state prison.

As part of his sentence Wednesday, he was also ordered by Judge David N. Hurd to undergo 15 years of supervision upon his release from prison and register as a sex offender.