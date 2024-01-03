Martinsburg man steals two cars in Hagerstown area in three days, reaches 100 mph fleeing

A man with ties to Martinsburg, W.Va., was being held without bond Wednesday after being accused of stealing two cars in three days outside separate liquor stores in the Hagerstown area, according to Washington County District Court documents.

After being found in the second stolen vehicle on New Year's Eve, Herbert Arndt Schwandt II, 34, allegedly reached 100 mph in a 25 mph zone in Hagerstown fleeing from police, according to charging documents. The vehicle crashed in a yard before he was caught on foot.

During a bond hearing Tuesday in District Court, Retired Judge Terry A. Myers ordered Schwandt to be held without bond at the Washington County Detention Center. Myers cited the seriousness of the offenses, Schwandt's prior criminal record, his failure to respond to police and his fleeing from authorities.

Myers said Schwandt was a flight risk and danger to the community.

The judge granted Assistant Public Defender Lance Wines' request for Schwandt to be considered for the Jail Substance Abuse Program.

Nissan Altima stolen near Corner Liquors in Hagerstown

Last Saturday, a Hagerstown Police officer talked to a man about his 2015 black Nissan Altima being stolen the prior day, but that the man thought it was a prank, according to charging documents. However, the sedan was not returned.

The victim told police he parked the Altima around 7:30 p.m. last Friday on East Baltimore Street near Corner Liquors, which is at the corner of South Mulberry Street. Then he went into the liquor store for about 45 minutes. When he emerged, he saw his Altima pulling away at a high rate of speed, going west on East Baltimore Street, charging documents state.

The officer reviewed city surveillance camera footage, seeing a man in a gray sweatshirt and dark pants cross East Baltimore around 7:33 p.m. before turning around and walking towards the liquor store. The man stops outside the store and appears to talk to someone. The man starts to cross the street and turns toward the Altima before turning around, charging documents state.

Then the man in the sweatshirt walks around the Altima, gets in the driver's seat and drives west on East Baltimore, court records state.

The officer recognized the man in the sweatshirt from a previous incident. The suspect had stated he was homeless and had just arrived to the Hagerstown area, court records state.

An arrest warrant was issued Sunday for Schwandt in this case and served on Monday, according to his online case docket. Schwandt was charged with two felonies — unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and theft valued at $1,500 to less than $25,000.

Honda Civic stolen and reaches 100 mph as motorist flees

A Washington County Sheriff's Office master deputy responded to C&R Liquors at 1304 Dual Highway around 6:32 p.m. Sunday for a man reporting his 2005 Honda Civic stolen, according to charging documents.

Liquor store staff reported seeing a man lingering around the store for an extended period and that the man was asking people for a ride to Jonathan Street, charging documents state. A store manager reviewed store security footage and saw the man get into the car and drive away.

The victim in this case told deputies he parked in front of the store, leaving the Civic running and unlocked, court records state. When he got out of the Civic, the suspect approached him asking for a ride to Jonathan Street so he could buy "dope." The man said no and went into the store. When he came out of the store, the Civic was gone.

Around 6:49 p.m., the master deputy found the stolen Civic parked on Jonathan Street with a man in the driver's seat. The officer activated overhead police lights, using the public address system to tell the driver to turn the engine off and put the keys on the roof, charging documents state.

The driver put the car in reverse and backed up a little. As the officer continued his announcement, waiting for backup, the Civic accelerated at a high speed north on Jonathan, then onto Forest Drive, court records state.

The car went north to West Hillcrest Road reaching 100 mph in a posted 25 mph zone, charging documents said.

The Civic turned right on The Terrace, heading south and running through a yard, popping two of the tires when the car hit the curb at the intersection with Park Lane, charging documents state.

The Civic turned right on Prospect Avenue and came to stop at the alley behind the Terrace Liquor Store.

The driver fled on foot, heading south and trying to jump a wall when he was taken into custody.

Schwandt was charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and theft valued from $1,500 to less than $25,000, according to charging documents.

Court documents in both cases list the defendant as Herbert Arndt Schwandt II with the same birthdate, address history and driver's license number information. While one court document lists Schwandt as having no fixed address, there are court records in both cases that show a Martinsburg address where Schwandt has or had lived for 10 years.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: W.Va. man held without bond after stealing 2 cars in 3 days in Md.