Martinsburg Police: Man took his own life during shootout with officers

Martinsburg Police said a man died after a brief gunfire exchange with police on Friday that the agency said happened when the suspect took his own life.

Police did not immediately release the name of the man, or a female who was shot by the suspect.

That female was taken to the Berkeley Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries, according to a Martinsburg Police news release.

The preliminary investigation suggests the incident "stemmed from a domestic situation," the release states.

Verdict in 2020 fatal shooting: Hagerstown man found guilty of murder almost a year after mistrial

The incident occurred Friday, shortly before 12:30 p.m., when the man arrived at 253 N. Queen St. with a shotgun and fired through an exterior door to the building, the police release states. The female was struck then.

Martinsburg Police "engaged with the armed suspect as he attempted to breach an interior apartment door while continuing to fire his weapon. A brief exchange of gunfire ensued, resulting in the suspect taking his own life," the release states.

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office and West Virginia State Police also were on the scene, the release states.

"Our officers responded swiftly and courageously to this dangerous situation," Martinsburg Police Chief Erin Gibbons said in the release. "Their decisive actions, I have no doubt, prevented further harm and potentially saved lives. I am profoundly proud of their bravery and commitment to protecting our community.

"MPD extends its gratitude to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, the West Virginia State Police, and the Eastern Panhandle Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force for their invaluable assistance at the scene and in the ongoing investigation of this incident," Gibbons said.

Martinsburg Police are "committed to a thorough and transparent investigation of this incident," the release states.

Police ask the community for "patience and understanding" during the investigation, noting that further details will be released as they become available.

The police department also extended "its thoughts to all those affected by this incident," the release states.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Martinsburg, WV Police say man took his own life during shootout