Martinsburg woman jailed after physical altercation with deputies

Aug. 17—A reported disturbance at West Run Apartments in Morgantown on Sunday evolved into multiple misdemeanor charges for a Martinsburg woman after she allegedly began an altercation with deputies.

Kelly Lynn Fairfax, 21, of Martinsburg is being held at North Central Regional Jail on $7, 500 bond after Monongalia County sheriff's deputies say they had to use pepper spray to get her to comply with their commands.

According to court documents, when deputies arrived on scene at the Koehler Drive complex they made contact with two individuals who were in the parking lot.

Deputy Bradford said while speaking with Fairfax, she was very upset and showed signs of intoxication.

Fairfax had some difficulty locating her identification in her purse, but eventually was able to retrieve it and held it up for deputies to see.

"[Fairfax's ] fingers were covering it and I pulled the license so that I would be able to see it, " Bradford said in the report.

Fairfax then started cursing at the deputy and yelling to let go of her ID and Sgt. Alexander gave Fairfax a warning for disorderly conduct.

Immediately after deputies gave her the warning, Fairfax yelled "I don't give a s—." They then placed her under arrest, the report states.

While deputies were attempting to handcuff Fairfax, they said she began to actively resist them.

Bradford said Fairfax "struck me in the facial area and began to fight me and Sgt. Alexander."

She also began kicking and "kicked Sgt. Alexander in the face, " the report said.

Once the officers was able to get Fairfax to the station. Deputy Mongold assisted with bringing her in.

Once inside, Fairfax started fighting again and began to knee Mongold, the report says.

Deputies said they eventually had to pepper-spray Fairfax to get her to comply with their instructions.

Fairfax is charged with disorderly conduct, public intoxication, and three counts of assault on a government worker.

TWEET @DominionPostWV