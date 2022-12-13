Martinsville High School reports threatening graffiti

The Martinsville Police Department is investigating a threat found scrawled in a restroom at Martinsville High School, according to a press release from Chief John Richards.

Police were called to the school Tuesday after the graffiti containing a threat of violence was discovered. The threat was for Wednesday.

Richards reported the Martinsville Police Department intends to increase its presence at the school Wednesday in response.

