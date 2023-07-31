Update: Martinsville, Illinois, man charged in fatal stabbing

Jul. 31—Update: 3:45 p.m.:

A Martinsville, Illinois, man has been charged with second-degree murder and obstructing justice in connection with a fatal stabbing death that took place late Saturday in Marshall.

On Monday, Donmick M. Zedell, 30, of Martinsville was charged with second-degree murder and obstruction of justice related to the stabbing death of Louis Riggs, 42 of Marshall, according to a Marshall Police Department news release.

Zedell appeared in Clark County Circuit Court Monday morning.

On Saturday, Marshall police responded to a fight in progress in the 1400 block of South Fourth Street in Marshall, where they found Riggs unconscious.

Following an investigation, Marshall police arrested Zedell in connection with Riggs' death.

The Marshall Police Department was assisted by the Clark County Sheriff's Office, Martinsville Police Department, Illinois State Police crime scene services and the Clark County coroner.

