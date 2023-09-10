Martinsville man killed during fight among truck stop employees

A Martinsville man was stabbed and killed at a Hendricks County truck stop Saturday night, according to police.

Deputies with the Hendricks County Sheriff's Office were dispatched just after 6 p.m. to the TA truck stop on State Route 39 in Clayton near Interstate 70.

A preliminary investigation found that a physical altercation occurred between two employees of the truck stop, the sheriff's office said in a news release. One of the employees pulled out a knife and stabbed Darin Lee Simpson, 33, the sheriff's office said. Simpson was transported to an Indianapolis hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Sebastian Adam Lestat Jones, 20, of Monrovia, was arrested in connection with the killing and booked at the Hendricks County Jail, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call detectives at 317-745-9354.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Truck stop stabbing: Martinsville man killed in fight among employees