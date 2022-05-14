Martinsville Police Department asks for help looking for Citizens Bank robbery suspect

The suspect in Friday’s bank robbery at Citizens Bank in Martinsville.

MARTINSVILLE — Martinsville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a bank robbery suspect.

According to a news release from MPD, officers were dispatched to Citizens Bank on East Morgan Street around 3 p.m. Friday afternoon to a call for a robbery in progress.

This vehicle is believed to be driving by a suspect in a Friday afternoon bank robbery at Citizens Bank.

By the time officers arrived, the suspect had left the scene.

The suspect stole an unspecified amount of cash, according to MPD’s release.

The department has released photos from video footage of the suspect and the vehicle he was driving.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 765-349-4900.

The suspect in Friday’s robbery of Citizens Bank.

Contact Reporter-Times editor Lance Gideon at lgideon@reporter-times.com or 765-342-1543. Follow him on Twitter: @LanceOGideon.

This article originally appeared on The Reporter Times: Martinsville Police Department investigate Citizens Bank robbery