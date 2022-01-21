Martinsville police seeking information on missing man

Donald Gulley

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — The Martinsville Police Department is seeking information on the wherabouts of Donald Gulley.

According to a press release sent by the department on Thursday, Gulley was reported missing to MPD on Jan. 4.

"Donald's family last had contact with him on Dec. 29, 2021 and believes that he was traveling to Indiana after visiting a relative in Walton County, Fla," the release states.

His family believes he was heading to the Martinsville area to stay with family.

The release goes on to note that Gulley had car issues in Greenville, Ala., about 110 miles north of Walton County, Fla., and was towed to a repair shop on Dec. 29.

Greenville police have determined that Gulley spent the night at a local hotel before returning to the repair shop the following day.

He was last seen at the repair shop on Dec. 30.

Gulley is a 65-year-old male with gray hair and brown eyes. He is about 6 feet tall and weighs about 210 pounds.

Anyone with information on Gulley are asked to contact the Martinsville Police Department at 765-349-4900.

