Maruo Sykap, older brother of teen shot by Honolulu police, surrenders after months on run

Jul. 16—Honolulu CrimeStoppers, the Honolulu Police Department and the state Department of Public Safety announced the voluntary surrender today of the fugitive brother of Iremamber Sykap, the 16-year-old boy slain by police.

Maruo Sykap, 21, was wanted since early May for a no-bail grand jury bench warrant on a charge of first-degree robbery, and for four other outstanding grand jury warrants.

He turned himself in this morning at the Sheriff Division's Booking and Receiving Station in Kakaako, where he was booked and taken to the Oahu Community Correctional Center.

A judge has ordered Sykap held without bail pending trial in an April 22 robbery at Old Stadium Park, in which he allegedly used a dangerous instrument to rob a man of his valuables, the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney said in a news release.

Sykap also allegedly assaulted a 20-year-old woman at 1 :10 a.m. April 24 at the intersection of Kalakaua Avenue and Philip Street, where a makeshift memorial was erected after his younger brother had been fatally shot by police.

The woman was treated and released at a hospital for a non-life-threatening stab wound to her upper torso, police said.

He was indicted by a grand jury for second-degree assault, and the grand jury warrant was in the amount of $100, 000.

The Sheriff's Special Operations Fugitive Unit conducted an extensive investigation to find Sykap and had pre-arranged the peaceful surrender, a Public Safety spokeswoman said.

Sykap was wanted on three other grand jury warrants, including first-degree resisting an order to stop a motor vehicle and first-degree criminal property damage and driving without a license ; first-degree unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle ; and unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle.

Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm praised the fugitive unit officers involved in the arrest.

"Honolulu is safer today now that he is off the streets, " he said. "The department will work to ensure that Sykap stays in custody until his trails and, if he is convicted, ask for prison sentences for this dangerous individual."

Sykap's brother, Iremamber Sykap, was the Aiea teen shot and killed April 5 after police fired multiple times into a car—allegedly previously involved earlier the same day in a robbery and other crimes—while he was in the driver's seat.

Three HPD officers were charged in the boy's death.

Geoffrey Thom, 42, who allegedly fired 10 times through the rear window as the car was stationary and struck the unarmed boy eight times, was charged with second-degree murder.

Zackary Ah Nee, 26, and Christopher Fredeluces, 40, were charged with second-degree attempted murder.