Marvel Fans Can’t ‘Unsee’ Viral Blunder In ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

The Avengers are famous for their courageous feats to protect mankind from nefarious villains, but one thing they weren’t so well-known for was mistakes…until now.

Marvel fans are riled up after discovering a ghastly continuity error in the 2018 record-breaking “Avengers: Infinity War” film that no one can unsee.

During the scene where Tom Holland’s Peter Parker encounters Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark on one of Thanos’ ships, which happens about an hour into the blockbuster hit, a pretty major faux pas appears.

A human-sized Iron Man figure is displayed at a store in Hong Kong. In "Avengers: Infinity War," a conversation between Iron Man and Spider-Man includes a few messy details. (Photo: Chukrut Budrul/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

“You can’t be a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man if there’s no neighborhood,” Parker says to Stark.

The film then cuts to a reaction shot of Tony before turning back to Peter, who continues with, “OK, so, that didn’t make sense, but you know what I’m trying to say.” When the shot transitions back to Peter, his hair is noticeably different.

In the first shot, Holland’s hair is slicked back, and in the second shot, he has a messier haircut.

Most viewers watched the movie multiple times without ever catching it, until a Twitter user recently pointed out Holland’s awkward hairstyle change in a viral tweet.

“Currently rewatching Infinity War and i’ll never be able to unsee peter’s sudden change of hairstyle,” the tweet reads.

currently rewatching infinity war and i'll never be able to unsee peter's sudden change of hairstyle pic.twitter.com/AqR3IfoUKD — 🅻 (@lesbobomb) April 3, 2022

Twitter ignited as fans rapidly shared Marvel’s slip across the platform. “This tweet ruined my day,” one fan wrote after sharing the clip.

This tweet ruined my day https://t.co/rxH1l51qjy — Romosapien (@Romosap) April 4, 2022

“If I had to see this, so do y’all,” another Twitter user wrote.

The meticulous dissection of the scene didn’t stop there. Fans also pointed out that Robert Downey Jr.’s height fluctuated throughout the scene as he seemingly started taller than his high school protégé but ended at a shorter height.

Not to mention Tony looks like he’s shorter than him when he says it — Mikes Virtual Photography (MVP) (@Photomodeuser) April 3, 2022

“Avengers: Infinity War,” which is streaming on Disney+, marked a definitive end to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Infinity Saga for fans after a span of 10 years and 23 movies.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

