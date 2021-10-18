Disney has 15 more Marvel superhero movies in the works. Here they all are.

Sequels to "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," "Black Panther," "Thor: Ragnarok," and "Doctor Strange" are all coming. Marvel Studios, Kirsten Acuna/Insider composite

Disney announced new updates to its theatrical release schedule on September 10.

Four more films were added to the Marvel Cinematic Universe's film roster for 2024.

"Eternals" and another "Spider-Man" film (from Marvel/Sony) are still to come in 2021.

November 5, 2021: "Eternals"

"Eternals" is based around a group of immortal beings created by cosmic Gods. Marvel Studios

Original release dates: November 6, 2020, February 12, 2021

"[They're] a group of immortals who have been on Earth for 35,000 years. They've been there amongst the MCU," said Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige at 2019's San Diego Comic-Con.

According to Disney's official synopsis for the film, after the events of "Avengers: Endgame," these immortal beings emerge to reunite to fight against another alien race called The Deviants.

The film has a huge cast, including Richard Madden ("Game of Thrones"), Kumail Nanjiani ("Stuber"), Lauren Ridloff ("The Walking Dead"), Brian Henry Tyree ("Atlanta"), Kit Harington ("Game of Thrones"), Gemma Chan, and Salma Hayek. Don Lee, Barry Keoghan, and Angelina Jolie will also star in the movie.

You can learn more about the cast of "Eternals" and who they're playing here.

December 17, 2021: "Spider-Man: No Way Home"

Tom Holland's next "Spider-Man" movie was supposed to come out July. Sony Pictures Entertainment

Original release dates: July 16, 2021, November 5, 2021

Technically, this is a Sony Pictures movie made in partnership with Marvel Studios. We're including it here since Spidey is part of the MCU. Also, the events of the film will directly tie into Marvel's "Doctor Strange" sequel.

The third Spidey movie sounds like it's turning into a fun, live-action "Spider-Verse" movie.

Previous characters and villains from Sony's old "Spider-Man" films, including Electro (Jamie Foxx) and Dr. Octavius (Alfred Molina), are expected to return. Other previous Spider-Man actors may play a role in the film as well.

You can watch the first trailer for the movie here.

May 6, 2022: "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness"

Benedict Cumberbatch in "Avengers: Infinity War." Disney/Marvel

Original release date: May 7, 2021, November 5, 2021, March 25, 2022

The director of the first "Doctor Strange," Scott Derrickson, was originally set to return to deliver "the first scary MCU film." In January 2020, Derrickson and Marvel Studios surprisingly parted ways "due to creative differences."

Feige described the sequel as a "thrilling, scary, mind-bending adventure" and confirmed Sam Raimi ("Spider-Man") is taking over the film. He has full support from Derrickson.

Benedict Cumberbatch, Rachel McAdams, and Chiwetel Ejiofor will reprise their roles as Dr. Stephen Strange, Dr. Christine Palmer, and Baron Mordo.

Xochitl Gomez will play comic character America Chavez (who becomes Miss America). Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) will be in the sequel, too. The events of her Disney+ series, "WandaVision," will directly tie in to "Doctor Strange 2."

Here's everything we know about the film.

July 8, 2022: "Thor: Love and Thunder"

Natalie Portman is returning to the MCU! Taika Waititi handed over Thor's hammer to Portman on stage at 2019's SDCC. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Original release date: November 5, 2021, February 11, 2022, May 6, 2022

Taika Waititi will return to direct the sequel with Chris Hemsworth. Tessa Thompson is also returning as fan-favorite Valkyrie.

Natalie Portman appeared on stage at SDCC 2019 when the movie's title was announced. Not only is Portman returning to the MCU, but she'll play a female version of Thor straight out of the comics.

At Disney's 2020 investor day, Feige confirmed that Christian Bale will play the film's villain, Gorr the God Butcher.

November 11, 2022: "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

Marvel Studios revealed the new logo for the sequel on May 3, 2021. Marvel Studios

Original release date: May 6, 2022, July 8, 2022

The "Black Panther" sequel was originally set for a May 2022 release before the death of its star Chadwick Boseman.

During Disney's investor day, Feige said Boseman will not be recast.

"Chadwick Boseman was an immensely talented actor and an inspirational individual who affected all of our lives professionally and personally," Feige said.

"His portrayal of T'Challa [and] the Black Panther is iconic and transcends any iteration of the character in any other medium from Marvel's past. And it is for that reason that we will not recast the character," Feige added.

February 17, 2023: "The Marvels"

The "Captain Marvel" sequel has a new name. Marvel Studios

Original release date: July 8, 2022, November 11, 2022

Disney confirmed the sequel in early 2020 amid some movie date shifts.

Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) will be joined by "Ms. Marvel" star Iman Vellani, who is starring in her own Disney+ series, and Teyonah Parris, who will play an adult version of Monica Rambeau.

The adult Rambeau was first seen in "WandaVision," where she received superhero powers.

July 28, 2023: "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania"

Evangeline Lilly and Paul Rudd will be back in "Ant-Man 3." Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Original release date: February 17, 2023

Feige announced the name of the third "Ant-Man" film at Disney's 2020 investor day.

Director Peyton Reed returns along with Paul Rudd as Ant-Man/Scott Lang and Evangeline Lilly as Hope Van Dyne. Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Douglas will also reprise their roles as Hope's parents.

Kathryn Newton will take over the role of Cassie Lang. (Emma Fuhrmann played her in "Avengers: Endgame.") Jonathan Majors will play the film's villain, reportedly starring as Kang the Conqueror, a character first introduced in "Loki."

May 5, 2023: "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3."

Will Gamora and Peter find their way back to one another? Marvel Entertainment

Director James Gunn, who worked on the first two films in the franchise, will return to the MCU after working on Warner Bros.' "The Suicide Squad" and an HBO Max series based on one of its characters, Peacemaker.

Gunn shared on social media in November 2020 that he'd finished the script for "Vol. 3."

As of September 10, 2021, Disney also has seven untitled Marvel movies to be released between 2023 and 2024.

"Deadpool 3" is coming, don't worry. 20th Century Fox

Let's take a closer look.

Likely 2023: "Deadpool 3" is happening at some point.

Ryan Reynolds plays the Merc with a mouth. 20th Century Fox

"It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan's overseeing a script right now," Marvel Studios' boss Kevin Feige told Collider in January 2021. "It will not be [filming] this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor. We've got a number of things we've already announced that we now have to make, but it's exciting for it to have begun."

"A very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life," Feige added.

There is currently an untitled Marvel movie scheduled for an July 28, 2023 release, but it has since been removed from the schedule.

Likely 2023: Marvel Studios is also working on new "Blade" movie.

The Academy Award winner is joining the MCU as the iconic character. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Although Wesley Snipes originated the role in the 1998 movie, Feige first announced that Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali will play the human/vampire hybrid, who protects humans from vamps, at SDCC 2019.

It will be separate from the Phase 4 movies. No release date was given, but it was originally wedged between "Black Panther 2" and "Captain Marvel 2" in Disney's chronological film listing of releases back in 2020 placing it in line with a former October 2022 untitled Marvel release date, which has since been nixed from the calendar.

There is currently an untitled Marvel movie scheduled for an October 6, 2023 release, but it has since been removed from the schedule.

Disney is rebooting "Fantastic Four."

Kevin Feige showed off a new logo for the "Fantastic 4." Disney/Marvel Studios

"I'm happy to announce a film about one of the truly iconic Marvel families, in fact, Marvel's first family, Fantastic Four," Feige said during Disney's investor day presentation in December 2020, while unveiling Jon Watts ("Spider-Man: Homecoming") as the director for the film.

While this was a surprise to many, Feige teased over a year ago that we would get "FF" news at some point.

At the end of Marvel's 2019 San Diego Comic-Con panel, Feige hinted a "Fantastic Four" movie would come at some point now that Disney has access to Fox's Marvel heroes.

There is no official release date yet for this film, but Disney announced a November 10, 2023 release for an untitled Marvel movie. The date for this release has been updated to November 3, 2023.

Marvel also has four untitled movies for 2024.

Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson takes on the mantle of Captain America by the end of "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier." Disney Platform Distribution

Some of these likely include sequels. One possibility is a fourth "Captain America" movie with Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie). It's highly likely that another film will be a larger "Avengers" team-up movie considering that "Avengers: Endgame" was released in 2019 and we'll be five years out. We've been getting hints at a "Young Avengers" movie for some time.

Hopefully, we get to see more from the female heroes in the MCU as well. There's also the possibility that this will be far out enough for Marvel to kick off an "X-Men" relaunch.

Here are the release dates:

February 16, 2024

May 3, 2024

July 26, 2024

November 8, 2024





