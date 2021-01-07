Here are all the new Marvel projects coming to Disney+

Here are all the Marvel projects announced at Disney Investor Day 2020.
Here are all the Marvel projects announced at Disney Investor Day 2020.

2021 is going to be a huge year for Marvel releases on Disney+. On Disney Investor Day 2020, Marvel showcased all the projects it has in the works for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which included previously unannounced films and series. From a Loki-centric show to a hypothetical exploration of the multiverse to a much-awaited Ms. Marvel project, the MCU is destined to get a lot of great arrivals in the coming years. Some series will air in 2021, while others will debut in 2022-2023, and many of the long-form projects will find their home on Disney+.

Here's everything we know about the Marvel projects so far.

Where to stream Marvel movies and series online

You can stream past Marvel films as well as current and upcoming MCU series on Disney+. The streaming service is available via internet connection if you live in Australia, Austria, Canada, the Channel Islands, France, Germany, India, Ireland, the Isle of Man, Italy, Monaco, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Puerto Rico, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, or the U.S. Disney’s direct-to-consumer streaming platform can be accessed from desktop browsers, mobile devices, game consoles, and more.

Disney+ is home to content from Marvel, as well as Walt Disney Studios films, Disney Channel original series, Pixar films and shorts, Star Wars films and series, and National Geographic titles. The platform is constantly releasing new content, such as The Mandalorian, Soul, upcoming series like Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and more.

WandaVision

WandaVision follows the continuing saga of Scarlet Witch and Vision in their life in Westview. The series is designed to resemble a sitcom-style show from various decades, but we know from the trailer that things get weirder from there. Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany will return in their respective roles as Wanda and Vision, and newcomers to the franchise include Kathryn Hahn as Agnes and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau (who will play a role in the Captain Marvel sequel). According to Kevin Fiege, the events of WandaVision will eventually tie into the upcoming Doctor Strange film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

WandaVision will premiere on Disney+ on January 15th, 2021.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is one of the bigger offerings coming up for the Disney+ MCU, featuring Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) as they attempt to navigate Captain America’s legacy. Many familiar faces will appear throughout the series, which is directed by Kari Skogland.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is set to premiere on March 19, 2021.

Loki

Loki will follow everyone’s favorite god of mischief as he explores an alternate timeline created following the events of Avengers: Endgame. The trailer follows Loki (Tom Hiddleston) as he runs afoul of the TVA (Time Variance Authority). The series also stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Owen Wilson. Loki will debut in May, 2021.

Secret Invasion

Secret Invasion was announced on Investor Day and will feature Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as Talos in what Kevin Fiege described as “arguably the biggest comic crossover event in the last 20 years.” The series will follow a group of Skrulls—shapeshifters—that have infected every level of life on Earth, though not much else is known about the plot at this time.

Ironheart

Starring Dominique Thorne as Ironheart, the Ironheart series will follow inventor Riri Williams and her adventures in the most advanced suit of armor since Tony Stark’s Iron Man. Ironheart will have tie-ins to future MCU films as well.

Armor Wars

Reprising his role as James Rhodes (War Machine), Don Cheadle will helm the new series Armor Wars, which will explore tech gone wrong and what happens when Iron Man’s advanced machinery and ideas fall into the wrong hands.

What If...?

In Marvel Studios’ first foray into an animated series, What If…? will explore the various divergent twists and turns of the multiverse. Starring Jeffrey Wright as The Watcher, the series will feature many of the MCU cast members reprising their original roles, as well as newcomers, all with the intent of unraveling timelines and stories that have been previously unexplored by the MCU canon.

Ms. Marvel

Long-awaited Ms. Marvel is one of the biggest reveals from Investor Day. Directed by Adil el Arbi, Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Ms. Marvel will focus on Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and her family. According to Kevin Fiege, the introduction of Ms. Marvel’s story will play into Captain Marvel 2 and the larger MCU.

Hawkeye

Hailee Steinfeld will star as Kate Bishop and join Jeremy Renner reprising his role as Hawkeye for a Hawkeye-centered series. Hawkeye is slated to debut at the end of 2021.

She-Hulk

Not much is known about She-Hulk’s debut to the MCU, beyond the reveal that the series’ title character, Jennifer Walters, will be played by Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black). Mark Ruffalo will also appear as The Hulk for the series.

Moon Knight

Directed by Mohamed Diab, Moon Knight, described by Kevin Fiege as an action-adventure story, will follow the character Moon Knight and his multiple identities in a setting replete with Egyptian iconography.

I Am Groot

I Am Groot will premiere in Phase Four of the MCU as a series of shorts following Groot (in his baby tree form) as well as several unexpected characters.

The Guardians of The Galaxy Holiday Special

Having a platform for shorter-form content means that Marvel can start releasing holiday specials, starting with the James Gunn directed Guardians of the Galaxy live-action holiday special, which will debut in 2022.

How can I sign up for Disney+?

