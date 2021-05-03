Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters

FILE PHOTO: Fans line up along a closed Hollywood Blvd. across from the TCL Chinese Theatre during the World Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Spider-man: Far From Home" in Los Angeles, California
·1 min read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co's Marvel Studios on Monday encouraged superhero fans to return to movie theaters, a show of support for pandemic-battered cinemas trying to stage a comeback amid competition from streaming services.

"See you at the movies," said a three-minute-long trailer designed to stir excitement for 10 upcoming Marvel films including "Black Widow," "Eternals" and a "Black Panther" sequel.

The video also showed footage from inside a theater of fans reacting to the decisive battle scene in "Avengers: Endgame" in April 2019.

The future of movie theaters is uncertain after extended closures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Independent operators and large chains including AMC Entertainment, Cineworld Plc and Cinemark Holdings Inc hope that blockbusters from Marvel and others will help lure audiences back.

At the same time, Disney and other media companies are investing billions to compete with Netflix Inc and provide consumers with plenty of options to stream at home.

Disney is offering "Black Widow" for a $30 charge through the Disney+ streaming services on the same day it debuts in theaters in July.

No similar plans have been announced for any of the nine other upcoming films that Marvel previewed on Monday. The movies are scheduled for release over the next two years.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

Recommended Stories

  • Marvel Offers 'Eternals' Sneak Peek in First Look at MCU Stage 4

    Marvel brings a first look at stage 4 of the MCU in a video message celebrating a return to theaters. See new footage from 'Eternals,' starring Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan and Kumail Nanjiani. 'Eternals' is in theaters on Nov. 5, 2021.

  • Marvel drops 1st look at Chloé Zhao's Eternals, reveals Black Panther and Captain Marvel sequel titles

    Marvel is looking to draw audiences back to the movies with help from someone who just made Oscars history. On Monday, a surprisingly revealing sizzle reel called "Marvel Studios Celebrates the Movies" previewed the studio's first feature film since 2019 — July's Black Widow. In addition to promoting that movie and the upcoming Shang-Chi, Marvel also revealed the first look at Chloé Zhao's Eternals, which follows a race of immortal aliens with a cast that includes Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, and Kumail Nanjiani. Zhao, who directed Eternals, is coming off a historic night at the Academy Awards, where she made history as the first woman of color to win Best Director, and her film Nomadland also became the first film directed by a woman of color to win Best Picture. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige recently hyped up Eternals as looking "really impressive" visually, promising it features Zhao's "signature style" as a director. The new reel also revealed that the upcoming Black Panther sequel, which won't be recasting Chadwick Boseman's role following his death, will be titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, while the new Captain Marvel sequel will be called The Marvels. The latter film is expected to feature not just Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, but also Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel after she debuts on her own Disney+ show. Marvel's sizzle reel is centered around a celebration of experiencing movies in theaters, even including footage recorded in a theater during an opening night screening of Avengers: Endgame, and it ends with text on screen that reads, "See you at the movies" — though the first of these upcoming films, Black Widow, will also be available on streaming. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesEurope is back in recession. It's not just the virus.Congressional hearing derailed for over 20 minutes as audio from Galaxy Quest plays

  • Why Jets drafting Zach Wilson as QB of future feels right | NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano

    The Jets draft QB Zach Wilson with the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and officially begin their new era under head coach Robert Saleh. SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano explains that despite the Jets QB woes over the years that this time it feels like they got it right. About Ralph Vacchiano: Ralph Vacchiano, award-winning sports reporter and columnist, joined SNY in 2016 as its NFL Insider. Vacchiano covers the Giants and Jets beats for SNY.tv, co-hosts "The Tailgate," and is a regular contributor to "GEICO SportsNite." Vacchiano came to SNY following 15 years as the New York Giants beat writer and columnist for the New York Daily News.

  • Supply chain bottlenecks amid roaring demand slow U.S. manufacturing

    U.S. manufacturing activity grew at a slower pace in April, restrained by shortages of inputs as rising vaccinations against COVID-19 and massive fiscal stimulus unleashed pent-up demand. The survey from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) on Monday showed record-long lead times, wide-scale shortages of critical basic materials, rising commodities prices and difficulties in transporting products across industries. The ISM noted that "companies and suppliers continue to struggle to meet increasing rates of demand due to coronavirus impacts limiting availability of parts and materials."

  • Biden's Proposals Aim to Give Sturdier Support to the Middle Class

    Perhaps the most striking difference between the middle class of 50 years ago and the middle class today is a loss of confidence — the confidence that you were doing better than your parents and that your children would do better than you. President Joe Biden’s multitrillion-dollar suite of economic proposals is aiming to both reinforce and rebuild an American middle class that feels it has been standing on shifting ground. And it comes with an explicit message that the private sector alone cannot deliver on that dream and that the government has a central part to play. “When you look at periods of shared growth,” said Brian Deese, director of Biden’s National Economic Council, “what you see is that public investment has played an absolutely critical role, not to the exclusion of private investment and innovation, but in laying the foundation.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times If the Biden administration gets its way, the reconstructed middle class would be built on a sturdier and much broader plank of government support rather than the vagaries of the market. Some proposals are meant to support parents who work: federal paid family and medical leave, more affordable child care, free prekindergarten classes. Others would use public investment to create jobs, in areas like clean energy, transportation and high-speed broadband. And a higher minimum wage would aim to buoy those in low-paid work, while free community college would improve skills. That presidents pitch their agendas to the middle class is not surprising given that nearly 9 out of 10 Americans consider themselves members. The definition, of course, has always been a nebulous stew of cash, credentials and culture, relying on lifestyles and aspirations as much as on assets. But what cuts across an avalanche of studies, surveys and statistics over the past half-century is that life in the middle class, once considered a guarantee of security and comfort, now often comes with a nagging sense of vulnerability. Before the pandemic, unemployment was low and stocks soared. But for decades, workers have increasingly had to contend with low pay, sluggish wage growth and more erratic schedules as well as a lack of sick days, parental leave and any kind of long-term security. At the same time, the cost of essentials like housing, health care and education have been gulping up a much larger portion of their incomes. The trend can be found in rich countries all over the world. “Every generation since the baby boom has seen the middle-income group shrink and its economic influence weaken,” a 2019 report from the Organization for Economic Development and Cooperation concluded. In the United States, the proportion of adults in the middle bands of the income spectrum — which the Pew Research Center defines as roughly between $50,000 and $150,000 — declined to 51% in 2019 from 61% 50 years ago. Their share of the nation’s income shrank even more over the same period, to 42% from 62%. Their outlook dimmed, too. During the 1990s, Pew found rising optimism that the next generation would be better off financially than the current one, reaching a high of 55% in 1999. That figure dropped to 42% in 2019. The economy has produced enormous wealth over the past few decades, but much of it was channeled to a tiny cadre at the top. Two wage earners were needed to generate the kind of income that used to come in a single paycheck. “Upper-income households pulled away,” said Richard Fry, a senior economist at Pew. Corrosive inequality was just the beginning of what appeared to be a litany of glaring market failures, like the inability to head off ruinous climate change or meet the enormous demand for affordable housing and health care. Companies often channeled profits to buy back stock instead of using them to invest or raise wages. The evidence was growing, liberal economists argued, that the reigning hands-off economic approach — low taxes on the wealthy; minimal government — was not producing the broad-based economic gains that sustained and grew the middle class. “The unregulated economy is not working for most Americans,” said Joseph Stiglitz, a Nobel laureate in economics. “The government has an important role,” he emphasized, in regulating the private sector’s excesses, redistributing income and making substantial public investments. Skeptics have warned of government overreach and the risk that deficit spending could ignite inflation, but Biden and his team of economic advisers have nonetheless embraced the approach. “It’s time to grow the economy from the bottom and middle out,” Biden said in his speech to a joint session of Congress last week, a reference to the idea that prosperity does not trickle down from the wealthy but flows out of a well-educated and well-paid middle class. He underscored the point by singling out workers as the dynamo powering the middle class. “Wall Street didn’t build this country,” he said. “The middle class built the country. And unions built the middle class.” Of course, the economy that lifted millions of postwar families into the middle class differed sharply from the current one. Manufacturing, construction and mining jobs, previously viewed as the backbone of the labor force, dwindled — as did the labor unions that aggressively fought for better wages and benefits. Now only 1 out of every 10 workers is a union member, while roughly 80% of jobs in the United States are in the service sector. And it is these types of jobs — in health care, education, child care, disabled and senior care — that are expected to continue expanding at the quickest pace. Most of them, though, fall short of paying middle-income wages. That does not necessarily reflect their value in an open market. Salaries for teachers, hospital workers, lab technicians, child care providers and nursing home attendants are determined largely by the government, which collects tax dollars to pay their salaries and sets reimbursements rates for Medicare and other programs. They are also jobs that are filled by significant numbers of women, African Americans, Latinos and Asians. “When we think about what is the right wage,” Stiglitz asked, “should we take advantage of discrimination against women and people of color, which is what we’ve done, or can we use this as the basis of building a middle class?” Biden’s spending plans — a $2.3 trillion infrastructure package called the American Jobs Plan and a $1.8 trillion American Families Plan that concentrates on social spending — aim to take account of just how much the workforce and the economy have transformed over the past half-century and where they may be headed in the next. The president’s economic team took inspiration from Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal and the public programs that followed it. After World War II, for instance, the government helped millions of veterans get college educations and buy homes by offering tuition assistance and subsidized mortgages. It created a mammoth highway system to undergird commercial activity and funneled billions of dollars into research and development that was used later to develop smartphone technology, search engines, the human genome project, magnetic resonance imaging, hybrid corn and supercomputers. Biden, too, wants to fix roads and bridges, upgrade electric grids and invest in research. But his administration has also concluded that a 21st-century economy requires much more, from expanded access to high-speed broadband, which more than one-third of rural inhabitants lack, to parental leave and higher wages for child care workers. “We’ve now had 50 years of the revolution of women entering the labor force,” and the most basic necessities that make it possible for parents to fully participate in the workforce are still missing, said Betsey Stevenson, a professor at the University of Michigan and a former member of the Obama administration’s Council of Economic Advisers. She paused a few moments to take it in: “It’s absolutely stunning.” Right before the pandemic, more women than men could be found in paying jobs. Ensuring equal opportunity, Stevenson noted, includes “the opportunity to get high-quality early-childhood education, the opportunity to have a parent stay home with you when you’re sick, the opportunity for a parent to bond with you when born.” When it comes to offering this type of support, she added, “the United States is an outlier compared to almost every industrialized country.” The administration also has an eye on how federal education, housing and business programs of earlier eras largely excluded women, African Americans, Asians and others. In the Biden plan are aid for colleges that primarily serve nonwhite students, free community college for all, universal prekindergarten and monthly child payments. “This is not a 1930s model anymore,” said Julian Zelizer, a political science professor at Princeton University. And it is all to be paid for by higher taxes on corporations and the top 1%. Passage in a sharply polarized Congress is anything but assured. The multitrillion-dollar price tag and the prospect of an activist government have ensured the opposition of Republicans in a Senate where Democrats have the slimmest possible majority. But public polling from last year showed widening support for the government to take a larger role. “What is so remarkable about this moment is this notion that public investment can transform America, that these are things government can do,” said Felicia Wong, president of the left-leaning Roosevelt Institute. “This is fundamentally restructuring how the economy works.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Thunder tank their way into record 57-point loss to short-handed Pacers

    Domantas Sabonis had a triple-double ... in the first half.

  • ‘The Simpsons’ Meets ‘Star Wars’ in First Look at Disney Plus Short ‘The Force Awakens From Its Nap’

    Disney Plus has announced plans to celebrate Star Wars Day 2021 on May the 4th. Along with the previously-announced debut of the animated series “Star Wars: The Bad Batch,” the platform is also dropping the “Star Wars”-themed “Simpsons” short “Maggie Simpson in ‘The Force Awakens From Its Nap,’” as well as two bundles of virtual […]

  • ‘Captain Marvel’ Sequel Title, Release Date Revealed

    Carol Danvers will return to theaters next Fall Higher, further, faster baby. We officially have a title for the “Captain Marvel” sequel. “The Marvels” is set to hit theaters next Fall. The reveal came as part of a teaser from Marvel Studios, which also brought new footage, and a whole slew of dates for the future of the MCU. “The Marvels” will come out on November 11, 2022. In it, we will see the return of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), aka Captain Marvel, as well as the return of Teyonnah Parris’ Monica Rambeau. “Velvet Buzzsaw’s” Zawe Ashton has been cast to play the villain opposite Brie Larson, with “Candyman” director Nia DaCosta set to direct. Megan McDonnell (“Wandavision”) wrote the script for the sequel. We don’t know much about the story yet, but given the styling of the title card, it appears that “The Marvels” may tie directly into the upcoming “Ms. Marvel” series on Disney+, with the “S” on “Marvels” looking a whole lot like Ms. Marvel’s suit icon. We also know that “The Marvels” will feature Photon, a grown-up version of Monica Rambeau, who we saw get her powers in “WandaVision.” The question is, what will Monica and Carol’s relationship look like in the sequel? Because, if “WandaVision” made anything clear, it’s that Monica maybe doesn’t see Captain Marvel as the icon she used to. It’s a moment that comes when Monica, Jimmy Woo and Darcy are discussing the events of “Avengers: Endgame” during episode 5 of “WandaVision.” When Monica points out that no other Avenger came close to taking out Thanos, Woo responds with “Well, I’d argue that Captain Marvel came close,” and Monica’s face clearly falls Then, when Darcy tries to get more info on where Captain Marvel got her powers, Monica deflects with a “We are not talking about her, we are talking about Wanda.” The moment doesn’t go unnoticed by James or Darcy, but they drop it. Obviously, we can’t. When last we saw Monica with Captain Marvel, the two were closer than ever, with Carol encouraging Monica’s dreams of going into space. Clearly, something has changed. We also know that “The Marvels” will feature the return of the Skrulls, who have quietly made a presence in the MCU. We first met them in “Captain Marvel,” then again in “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” Odds are, they’ll pop up a few more places between then and “The Marvels,” but we know they’ll almost certainly be in this sequel, as one of the final scenes in “WandaVision” showed Monica meeting up with a Skrull, who had been sent by “an old friend” of her mother and wants to meet with her. What happens from there is still anyone’s guess. Read original story ‘Captain Marvel’ Sequel Title, Release Date Revealed At TheWrap

  • ‘Two justice systems’: Anger as white Trump supporter who used dead mother’s vote walks free while Black woman faces jail for voting error

    Ms Mason claims she was unaware she was ineligible to vote under Texas law

  • Marvel Reveals ETERNALS Look, BLACK PANTHER 2 and CAPTAIN MARVEL 2 Titles

    A new ad from Marvel Studios shares all its plans for Phase IV, including a new look at the Eternals and a title for the Black Panther sequel. The post Marvel Reveals ETERNALS Look, BLACK PANTHER 2 and CAPTAIN MARVEL 2 Titles appeared first on Nerdist.

  • NYC Movie Theaters Scramble To Interpret Gov. Cuomo’s Latest Edict – No Capacity Restrictions On Patrons But They’ve Still Got To Be Six Feet Apart

    Capacity restrictions on New York City movie theaters – now at 33% — will be lifted on May 19 but six-foot social distancing rules won’t — a somewhat confusing edict set out earlier Monday by Governor Andrew Cuomo. Break out the measuring sticks. Cuomo rarely mentions movie theaters and didn’t specifically today but it seems […]

  • How Marvel movies are actually created years before production begins

    Go behind the scenes to find out how Marvel movies are mapped out far in advance with advanced visualization technologies, from previs to postvis.

  • Death draws attention to police putting suspects face down

    It’s common practice for police around the U.S. to place combative suspects face down and press down on their backs with hands, elbows or knees to gain control. Two days after the video became public, a jury in Southern California awarded more than $2 million to the family of a homeless man who died in 2018 after officers in Anaheim used a similar technique to restrain him. Now, a Los Angeles-area lawmaker who is a former police officer is trying to outlaw techniques that create a substantial risk of what's known as “positional asphyxia" — legislation police oppose as either vague or unnecessary given that most departments already restrict the practice.

  • Fresh Nail Art Ideas From Manicurists Around the World

    Allow these incredibly talented nail artists to bring their hometown charm right to your fingertips with their fun tricks and mesmerizingly inspiring creations.

  • Biden raises Trump refugee cap after delay backlash

    President Joe Biden on Monday formally raised the nation's cap on refugee admissions to 62,500 this year, weeks after facing bipartisan blowback for his delay in replacing the record-low ceiling of 15,000 set by former President Donald Trump. Biden last month moved to expand the eligibility criteria for resettlements, removing one roadblock to refugees entering the U.S. put in place by Trump, but he had initially stopped short of lifting the annual cap, with aides saying they did not believe it was necessary. Biden, in a statement Monday, said the new limit “erases the historically low number set by the previous administration,” adding that Trump's cap “did not reflect America’s values as a nation that welcomes and supports refugees."

  • ‘Eternals’ First Footage: Oscar Winner Chloé Zhao Enters the MCU with Angelina Jolie and More

    Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, and Kit Harington all star in the ensemble-driven MCU title.

  • Marvel's next big superhero group movie is called 'Eternals.' Here's the cast and who they're playing.

    "Eternals," the next big MCU movie, is set for November 2021. Here's what you need to know about the superhero group and who will be playing them.

  • Marvel Has Announced the Official 'Black Panther' Sequel Title

    You're going to recognize the name.

  • Ratings: The CW’s ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Season 6 Gets Off to Un-Legendary Start

    ABC and CBS split Sunday primetime The CW’s “Legends of Tomorrow” did not get off to a legendary start with Sunday’s Season 6 premiere. ABC and CBS split Sunday primetime, according to Nielsen numbers, with the Disney-owned broadcast network finishing No. 1 in the key ratings demographic. CBS was first in total viewers. ABC was first in ratings with a 0.6 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 4.7 million, according to preliminary numbers. “America’s Funniest Home Videos” at 7 p.m. posted a 0.5/4 and 4.6 million total viewers. From 8 to 10, “American Idol” averaged a 0.7/5 and 5.3 million total viewers. At 10, “The Rookie” received a 0.5/3 and 3.8 million total viewers. CBS was second in ratings with a 0.5/4 and first in viewers with 6.1 million. At 7, “60 Minutes” landed a 0.5/4 and 7.3 million total viewers. “The Equalizer” at 8 earned a 0.6/4 and 7 million total viewers. At 9, “NCIS: Los Angeles” had a 0.6/4 and 5.5 million total viewers. “NCIS: New Orleans” at 10 got a 0.5/3 and 4.7 million total viewers. NBC and Fox tied for third in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. NBC...Read original story Ratings: The CW’s ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Season 6 Gets Off to Un-Legendary Start At TheWrap

  • OPINION: Sorry LeBron James, person who came up with play-in game idea should get a raise

    The NBA play-in game format has fulfilled its intended effect. More games matter, and that’s what the NBA wanted.