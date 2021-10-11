Marvel writer quits after learning editor-in-chief pretended to be Asian to further his career
Former “Daredevil” executive producer and Marvel Comics writer Steven S. DeKnight has announced that he will no longer write for Marvel until C.B. Cebulski, the publication's editor-in-chief, steps down from his position.
What happened: In a series of tweets shared on Sunday, DeKnight admitted he had just recently learned of Cebulski’s controversial past in which he pretended to be an Asian writer to climb up the ranks at Marvel Comics, according to Bleeding Cool.
Something very small is happening now. I love working with Marvel but will not pursue or accept future work until this is resolved. I hope other more high profile creatives in the comic book biz will follow suit. https://t.co/Cq1dquzSVw
First I’m hearing about it. And I’m not having it. https://t.co/MBOLPZEYU4
“I love working with Marvel but will not pursue or accept future work until this is resolved. I hope other more high-profile creatives in the comic book biz [sic] will follow suit,” DeKnight wrote.
In another tweet, he claimed it is unconscionable to “allow a man who climbed to the top through cultural identity theft to remain in that position.”
Controversial past: Cebulski drew outrage in November 2017 when he admitted in an interview with Bleeding Cool that he used to write under the pseudonym Akira Yoshida from 2004 to 2006 while an associate editor at Marvel in order to get more work.
He was also caught fabricating backstories during an interview with CBR, Vulture reported. Cebulski, while posing as Yoshida, said he grew up in Japan and had worked for the Japanese manga publisher Fujimi Shobo. Marvel also had him write as Yoshida to bring an “authentic” Japanese voice into the comics.
The Marvel editor-in-chief reportedly received a slap on the wrist for posing as an Asian man, according to Screenrant. He was also not removed from his position even after he admitted the rumors were true.
How does this man still have a job? Completely unacceptable. https://t.co/PLmZ7j0BhD
