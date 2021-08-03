Marvell Tech to acquire Innovium for $1.1 billion as it courts more cloud customers

Stephen Nellis
·2 min read

By Stephen Nellis

(Reuters) - Marvell Technology Inc on Tuesday said it has agreed to acquire chip startup Innovium in a $1.1 billion all-stock deal aimed at bolstering Marvell's share of networking chips sold to large cloud-computing companies.

Marvell's rival, Broadcom Inc, currently dominates the market for chips that go into the switches that help move digital information around inside massive data centers owned by cloud players like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Corp and others. Marvell took a step toward getting into that market last year with its $10 billion purchase of Inphi Corp, whose chips help connect the switches with fiber optic cables.

Innovium's chip, by contrast, sits at the heart of the switches and competes directly against Broadcom. In an interview with Reuters, Marvell Chief Executive Matt Murphy said the company's long-term plan is to integrate the Innovium and Inphi products to deepen its ties with cloud computing vendors, which are some of the largest spenders in the world on chips.

Microsoft, for example, had $24.2 billion in capital expenditures last year, much of it spent on data centers.

"If you just look at all the semiconductor end markets and where the biggest growth is going to come from over the next five to 10 years across the whole chip industry, it's just breathtaking if you look at the capital expenditure commitments these companies are making," Murphy said.

Privately held Innovium is expected to generate $150 million in revenue in its next fiscal year. Under the terms of the deal, Marvell will pay $1.1 billion in stock but take on $145 million in cash from Innovium's balance sheet, resulting in a net cost to Marvell of $955 million.

Marvell also said it expects revenue of $1.065 billion, plus or minus 1.5%, when it reports earnings on Aug. 26, in line with analyst estimates, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying

    Every investor wants an ‘in,’ some hint that will tell exactly what a stock is going to do, and when. The kind of signal that will cut through the market’s noise, and makes sense of the deluge of raw data that every company generates. Multiply that data by 10,000 publicly traded stocks, and you’ll have some idea of just how daunting the markets can be. It’s tempting to follow an expert: a Wall Street analyst, or a trading guru. They all have important contributions to make. But here, we’ll take

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Growth stocks are supposed to...grow. It's right there in the name. The problem is that growth can come in fits and starts. And sometimes, it comes with downturns in share prices. Those downturns can provide opportunities for investors who have a long-term perspective.

  • Downtrodden Peso May Extend Drop on Philippine Rating Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- July was a brutal month for the Philippine peso and there appears to be little respite on the horizon.After capping its steepest monthly decline in over three years, the currency could extend losses due to a worsening virus outbreak and the risk of a sovereign rating downgrade. It may drop toward 51 per dollar, a level last reached in April 2020, according to ING Groep NV, Security Bank Corp. and Malaysian Banking Bhd.The peso’s resilience is being tested as the authorities strugg

  • This Bill Gates-backed battery maker is on track to do big things for electric vehicles: CEO

    QuantumScape founder and CEO Jagdeep Singh tells Yahoo Finance Live he is confident in hitting key production timelines.

  • These 2 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend

    For that, you're smart to lean on an unconventional type of friend -- a high-quality dividend ETF. First up is an ETF that holds Dividend Aristocrats: ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEMKT: NOBL). A Dividend Aristocrat is a company that has increased its dividend annually for at least 25 consecutive years.

  • 4 Top Dividend Payers of the S&P 500

    Dividend stocks can play an important role in almost any investment portfolio, but not all dividend stocks are equal. In today's market, some stocks pay much higher dividend yields than others. Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is one of the world's largest energy stocks, with diversified operations ranging from exploration and production to the refining and sale of petroleum.

  • GE’s Reverse Stock Split Is Rare– Only 5 in S&P 500 Since 2012

    It was only the fifth such action among companies in the S&P 500 index since 2012, according to Howard Silverblatt, senior index analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices. A higher stock price was the goal of GE CEO Larry Culp, who wanted the reverse split so that the company’s stock would be more in line with peers, which have triple-digit prices. Companies tend to be loath to execute reverse splits because they can be interpreted as an admission by management that it has been unsuccessful in raising the stock price.

  • Don't Work During Retirement -- Collect Money From These 3 Dividend Aristocrats Instead

    If you are able to save some money over your working years and invest that into safe, blue-chip stocks that generate cash, that can make for a much more enjoyable retirement. Three dividend stocks that can be pillars for your portfolio for the long term and generate significant cash are Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA), Fortis (NYSE: FTS), and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO). Healthcare giant Walgreens raised its dividend in July, marking the 46th year in a row that it has bumped up its payouts to shareholders.

  • Advanced Micro (AMD) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

    Advanced Micro (AMD) is at a 52-week high, but can investors hope for more gains in the future? We take a look at the company's fundamentals for clues.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Steep Discounts

    How do you define a stock market opportunity? Is it a windfall, a piece of luck, or the result of careful planning, a strategy to make the most of any opening? The savvy investor seeks out the latter, looking for stocks that offer inducements to entry, be it a high upside or a depressed share price or a recent positive analyst review – or better yet, a combination of all three. So there’s a profile. We’ve used the TipRanks database to look up three stocks that fit it – stocks with Strong Buy con

  • If You Invested $1000 in Advanced Micro Devices 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

    Investing in certain stocks can pay off in the long run, especially if you hold on for a decade or more.

  • Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio

    Whether you're a value, growth, or momentum investor, finding strong stocks becomes easier with the Zacks Style Scores, a top feature of the Zacks Premium research service.

  • 3 Value Stocks That'll Make You Richer in August (and Beyond)

    Since the Great Recession ended in 2009, growth stocks have left value stocks eating their dust. Value stocks also have a knack for outperforming during the early stages of an economic recovery, which is where we find ourselves now. The following value stock trio offers the potential to make you a lot richer in August, and well beyond.

  • 10 Best 52-Week Low Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best 52-week low stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best 52-Week Low Stocks to Buy Now. What makes an average investor successful and rich in the long run is their ability to spot great […]

  • Why Pfizer Stock Is Testing New Highs Today

    The stock is trying to settle above $44.

  • Xi Jinping’s Capitalist Smackdown Sparks a $1 Trillion Reckoning

    (Bloomberg) -- Xi Jinping smiled and hinted at a policy bombshell that would soon roil stock markets from Shanghai to New York.It was mid-June, and the most powerful Chinese Communist Party leader since Mao Zedong was holding court at an after-school club for elementary students in the remote city of Xining. Acknowledging the growing pressure on students and their parents to spend time and money on private tutoring, Xi promised to ease their burden. “We must not have out-of-school tutors doing t

  • How Much You Should Have in Your Retirement Fund at Ages 30, 40, 50 and 60

    In your 20s, as you start your career and make real money for the first time, your spending changes. After living with Mom and Dad or in a college dorm, you can afford a place of your own and might...

  • Enterprise Products (EPD) Dips 2.7% Despite Q2 Earnings Beat

    Higher contributions from the natural gas processing business and increased pipeline transportation volumes aid Enterprise Products' (EPD) Q2 earnings.

  • Stimulus Update: New Bill Proposes Expansion of Worker Benefits on the Heels of Child Tax Credits and COVID Relief Checks

    Last week, Representative Gwen Moore, D-Wis reintroduced the Worker Relief and Credit Reform Act, pushing for expansion on the earned income tax credit. Learn: Making the Child Tax Credit Permanent...

  • Is Your 401(k) on Track for a Millionaire Retirement?

    Are you on pace to hit your retirement goals with your 401(k)? A million-dollar retirement fund sounds great to everyone, but it might be more important than you think. Every million dollars saved should produce about $30,000 to $40,000 of annual retirement income, according to the 4% Rule and its latest revisions.