Is Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Marvell Technology Group (MRVL), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Marvell Technology Group is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 650 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. MRVL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MRVL's full-year earnings has moved 7.75% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, MRVL has gained about 2.59% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 1.55%. This means that Marvell Technology Group is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, MRVL is a member of the Semiconductor - Communications industry, which includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #31 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 2.27% so far this year, meaning that MRVL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on MRVL as it attempts to continue its solid performance.



