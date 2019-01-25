Is Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Marvell Technology Group (MRVL), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Marvell Technology Group is one of 647 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. MRVL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MRVL's full-year earnings has moved 7.75% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, MRVL has moved about 8.09% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 5.62%. This means that Marvell Technology Group is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, MRVL is a member of the Semiconductor - Communications industry, which includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #25 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 7.51% so far this year, so MRVL is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

MRVL will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research