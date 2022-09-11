As Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) hits US$42b market cap, insiders may be dismayed about not purchasing higher quantities

Last week, Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) insiders, who had purchased shares in the previous 12 months were rewarded handsomely. The shares increased by 8.7% last week, resulting in a US$3.4b increase in the company's market worth. As a result, the stock they originally bought for US$314k is now worth US$337k.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Marvell Technology Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Michael Strachan was the biggest purchase of Marvell Technology shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$49.74. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for Marvell Technology share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. Michael Strachan was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Marvell Technology insiders own 0.6% of the company, worth about US$236m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Marvell Technology Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Marvell Technology. One for the watchlist, at least! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Marvell Technology you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

