'Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy' releases today—here's where to buy it

Game developer Eidos-Montréal and publisher Square Enix bring us the latest installment in the Guardians of the Galaxy universe: Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. It's based on Marvel Comics' Guardians of the Galaxy comic book series, and it releases today, October 26.

Where to Buy Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is available on Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Playstation 5, Playstation 4 and Nintendo Switch. (Also compatible with GeForce Now.)

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is available from the following retailers:

What is Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy about?

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy takes place several years after a massive interstellar war. Players take on the role of Peter Quill (aka Star-Lord) and team up with other notable characters from the Guardians universe (Gamora, Rocket Raccoon, Groot and Drax the Destroyer) to fix an accident they made before it grows out of control and actually destroys the universe. To top it off, Star-Lord and his crew are the last line of defense against the threat on the universe, so the future of trillions and trillions of people are in their hands. No pressure, right?

Playing as Star-Lord, you'll have the ability to fight off enemies with his trademark elemental guns and defy gravity with his jet boots. While you can't control the members of your party during combat, you can issue commands and chain together all your abilities to increase damage against your opponents. Your dialogue choices will also affect your individual relationships with your crew, too.

