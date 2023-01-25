Marvin Gaye III's Wife Wendy Gaye Files For Domestic Violence Restraining Order Against Her Husband

Wendy Gaye, the wife of Marvin Gaye III, has filed for a domestic violence restraining order after her husband allegedly pointed a gun at her and her cousin.

Marvin, the son of Motown legend Marvin Gaye, is accused of physically assaulting the two women during a confrontation at his Calabasas home last week, Page Six reports.

According to TMZ, Marvin had already fled the scene when police responded to the home. Wendy told police that Marvin threatened to shoot her and her cousin as they ran out of the house.

Marvin, who turned himself into police the next day, was booked on misdemeanor domestic violence and felony assault with deadly weapon charges. The 57-year-old was released after posting a $50,000 bond.

Sources who spoke TMZ said Marvin and Wendy “have had ongoing issues for a while now.” According to court documents, Wendy said her husband has threatened her with a gun multiple times in their 12 years together.

The court has now ordered Marvin to stay a football field away from Wendy and her cousin. He is also required to move out of the couple’s home.