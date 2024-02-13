Marvin’s Marvelous Mechanical Museum in Farmington Hills must find a new home

Marvin’s Marvelous Mechanical Museum, a quirky suburban Detroit attraction, will need a new home after the Farmington Hills City Council unanimously voted Monday night to allow the strip mall that it’s in to be replaced by a new grocery store.

"This development is going to be a super thing for the city," Mayor Theresa Rich told WXYZ-TV (Channel 7), adding that she hopes the developer will find a new space for the museum, but "we can’t get in the way of a landlord-tenant matter."

As for now, the museum said Tuesday, it is still open — and hopes to remain so through year-end.

The busy and fun interior of Marvin’s Marvelous Mechanical Museum in Farmington Hills on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

For months, the controversial proposal roiled the community — especially those with fond memories of the museum, which features vintage arcade games — with the issue first coming up during a planning commission meeting in November.

The new development, a Meijer, is slated to go where the museum is, on the west side of Orchard Lake Road, just south of 14 Mile; and since then, the museum has challenged it, framing the conflict as a deep-pocket corporation pushing out a unique, local establishment.

There was a groundswell of support for the museum, with more than 52,000 people signing an online petition seeking to convince the city to stop the development, calling the arcade an "eighth wonder of the world."

The owner, Jeremy Yagoda, announced he would fight the plan "tooth and nail."

At the November meeting, one of the museum’s many supporters, Farmington resident Joseph Nosnow, made an impassioned case for the museum, begging officials, from a wheelchair, to block the redevelopment.

"We got one Marvin's," he said. "And Marvin's has to stay."

The 5,000-square-foot museum, which features a vast collection of coin-operated games and animatronic exhibits, was started by Marvin Yagoda, who died in 2017. It is now owned by his Yagoda’s son, Jeremy.

In the end, however, many of the museum’s supporters were disappointed they were unable to persuade the city to stop the redevelopment, which now clears the way for the museum’s demolition and forces Yagoda to find a new home if he can.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Farmington Hills votes to demo Marvin's Marvelous Mechanical Museum