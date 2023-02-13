Marwell lonely giraffe victim of post-Brexit red tape

A lonely giraffe has become a victim of Brexit-related bureaucracy over animal imports, according to a zoo.

Marwell in Hampshire has been unable to find a breeding partner for Mburo, a male Rothschild giraffe whose mate died last year.

The zoo is one of 75 conservation organisations calling for an end to red tape, saying breeding programmes of endangered species are under threat.

Defra said it was engaging with the EU "to agree a pragmatic resolution".

Marwell chief executive Dr James Cretney said: "We are trying to bring in a new giraffe but getting animals across the channel is very, very difficult.

'So laborious'

"The mechanism by which you can get export certification to move animals does not align and every particular agreement has to be brokered between the UK and independent EU states and, if that's not in place, you cannot move the animals.

"Some of these animals are in extinction vortexes in the wild, but also in the captive community they are getting very rare indeed."

In 2019, Marwell moved 32 animals between the UK and overseas but last year this number fell to four.

"We have just had to employ an animal transportation expert because the paperwork is so laborious," Dr Cretney said.

Last month, 75 zoos, wildlife parks and animal sanctuaries wrote to Rishi Sunak urging the government to negotiate with the European Commission to enable the transfer of zoo animals between Britain and the EU.

A Defra spokesperson said: "We are clear that the movement of zoo animals between the UK and EU should continue, and are engaging with them to agree a pragmatic resolution."

