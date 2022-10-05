Marwell Zoo bids farewell to 'amazing, loving' white rhino

A zoo is celebrating the life of one of its "much loved" white rhinos after the animal died last week at the age of 36.

Sula was one of Marwell Zoo's oldest residents, arriving as a three-year-old in 1988.

Phil Robbins, team leader at the zoo near Winchester in Hampshire, said: "Sula has been a big part of my life for the last 28 years.

"Adjusting to life without her is going to take time for all the keepers that cared for her."

He described the white rhino as an "amazing, loving animal who would always come running for attention".

Darren Ives, Senior Animal Keeper said: "She was a larger-than-life character and always dependable to make even the worst days feel better."

Sula had been unwell for a few weeks with abdominal pain and an issue with her teeth. The dental problem was fixed on 27 September and the animal initially made a good recovery.

"But [Sula] sadly took a turn for the worse and the incredibly tough decision to euthanise her was made late that night," said the zoo in a statement.

Zoe Newnham, Animal Keeper, said: "Sula has been at the zoo a lot longer than all of us on the team, so keepers past and present are going to miss her an awful lot."

She added: "She will be especially missed by Kiri, her partner in crime, but her memory will live on."

Kiri and Sula both arrived at Marwell three months apart and the two females have been inseparable ever since.

The rhino team will be keeping a very close eye on Kiri to ensure she is coping following the loss of her closest companion.

Reassuringly, said the zoo, two younger female white rhinos have already been seen grazing with Kiri, waiting for her, and all three of them have been seen in the mud wallowing together.

