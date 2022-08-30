Marwell Zoo break-in: Four charged after giraffe harassed

The charges related to an incident involving a giraffe (Stock image)

Four people have been charged after items were thrown at a giraffe during a break-in at a zoo, causing it "unnecessary suffering".

The charges are in connection with an incident at Marwell Zoo, near Winchester, last year.

Police launched an investigation after reports that footage of the break-in was being share on social media.

Armed officers with night vision sights attended the scene on the night of 15 February, Hampshire Constabulary said.

Nathan Daniels, 21, from Fareham, Bradley Green, 23, also from Fareham, and Jason Huggitt, 23, from Gosport, have all been charged with burglary with intent to commit criminal damage and causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

Coral Lock, 23, from Gosport has been charged with assisting an offender, the force added.

All four are due to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates' Court on 15 September.

