Marwell Zoo without red pandas after death of Mei Mei

A zoo has been left without red pandas after its second inhabitant was euthanised after a week of sickness.

Marwell said farewell to nine-year-old Mei Mei on Monday after she showed "further signs of discomfort".

It comes after the unrelated death of her male companion Peter in October which leaves the zoo, near Winchester, temporarily without red pandas.

Marwell said: "We fully intend to bring this species back into the park as soon as possible."

Mei Mei was born at Welsh Mountain Zoo in 2013 and arrived at Marwell in 2014.

The park said she was a "firm favourite" among visitors due to her "endearing looks and personality".

The park currently has movement restrictions in place after a recent outbreak of avian flu which saw eight penguins die from the illness.

As a result, the zoo's decision on introducing new red pandas will come in the next few weeks.

