Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:MAR.UN) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:MAR.UN) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust's shares before the 30th of March to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 17th of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be CA$0.0013 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of CA$0.015 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a trailing yield of 2.5% on the current share price of CA$0.6. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust paid out just 1.0% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously.

Given that Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has only been paying a dividend for a year, there's not much of a past history to draw insight from.

To Sum It Up

Is Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have been flat in recent years, although Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust more closely.

So while Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For example, Marwest Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has 6 warning signs (and 3 which are a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

