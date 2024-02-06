Marxist terror group kills one in attack on Istanbul courthouse

CCTV shows civilians cowering for protection amid a hail of bullets at the Caglayan courthouse - YASIN AKGUL/AFP

Members of a Marxist terror group attacked Turkey’s largest courthouse before being shot dead by security in a hail of bullets that killed a civilian and injured others, authorities said.

Footage showed two assailants – a man and a woman – aiming their weapons and firing before they were shot down. Three police officers were injured in the exchange of fire.

CCTV from inside the court foyer also showed civilians cowering for protection as the shootings happened at a security checkpoint on the forecourt.

Police armed with batons, air rifles and riot shields were dispatched to neighbourhoods in Istanbul following the attack on the Caglayan courthouse in Istanbul.

It is not clear what the motive for the attack was but Turkish news agency DHA reported that the female attacker’s sister appeared as a defendant at the courthouse shortly after the incident, on charges of membership in a terrorist organisation and for possession of dangerous materials.

Police armed with air rifles, batons and riot shields were dispatched to secure the area - BERK OZKAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Ali Yerlikaya, Turkey’s interior minister, said the two attackers were members of a group known as DHKP-C, or the Revolutionary People’s Liberation Party-Front, a far-Left group listed as a terrorism organisation by Turkey, the UK, US and EU.

Yilmaz Tunc, the justice minister, said the city prosecutor’s office was investigating, and that the two attackers had before served jail sentences for terrorism-related offences.

The DHKP-C, largely inactive in recent years, has not commented on the attacks and it’s unclear why the organisation chose to act now.

The group – which aims to establish a Marxist-Leninist regime in Turkey by means of armed revolutionary struggle – was formed in 1993 after a split in its predecessor group Dev Sol, or “Revolutionary Left.”

DHKP-C also espouses an “anti-imperialist” stance, focused against the US and the military bloc, Nato, according to an annual report by the House of Commons library, most recently released in January.

Police forensic team wait with the bodies of the attackers after they were shot dead outside the building - Sercan Ozkurnazli/DIA Images

Since its founding, DHKP-C has launched sporadic attacks with less frequency and success than its predecessor. However, it has killed high-profile targets, including Turkey’s then-minister of justice in 1994 and a prominent businessman in 1996.

About a decade ago, a string of attacks in Turkey at key locations – police stations, an Ottoman Empire-era palace, the US embassy in Ankara – were either claimed by DHKP-C or alleged by authorities to be perpetrated by the group.

Then, in 1999, two members of DHKP-C were killed by Turkish security forces as they tried to launch a rocket attack against the US consulate in Istanbul.

Its predecessor, Dev Sol, also attacked a number of US and UK targets in Turkey in the early 1990s, in response to the Gulf war. In 1991, one of those attacks killed Andrew Blake, a British citizen working for a company in Istanbul.

The House of Commons report also notes that the organisation has an office in London “engaged in overt political activity.”

Authorities say it is unclear why the group decided to attack now - Getty/DIA Images

Thursday’s shooting marked another tragedy on a day that is already particularly dark for many in Turkey, as tens of thousands died in an earthquake that shook the country, and neighbouring Syria, on 6 Feb 2023.

A witness to Tuesday’s attack, Emre Ozyurt, said his “blood froze” as bystanders fled in fright.

DHKP-C has not commented on Thursday’s attacks, though it maintains close links to THKP-C, another Turkish left wing organisation that grew out of the Dev Sol split.

Mihrac Ural, the leader of THKP-C, holds Syrian citizenship and was born in Hatay, one of the worst-hit parts of Turkey in the earthquake.

The Caglayan courthouse, also known as the Istanbul Justice Palace, is a huge and heavily guarded court complex in the Kagithane district. It was Europe’s largest courthouse when it opened in 2011.