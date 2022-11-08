Mary-Ann Baldwin faces off against Terrance Ruth in Raleigh, North Carolina's mayoral election

Mary Ann Baldwin's campaign; Insider

Incumbent Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin is running against Terrance Ruth in Raleigh, North Carolina's mayoral race. DaQuanta Copeland, a public health advocate, will also be on the ballot.

Polls close in the state at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

While mayoral elections in Raleigh are nonpartisan, Baldwin is a self-identified Democrat and Ruth is a self-identified liberal.

Before being elected mayor in 2019, Baldwin served on the Raleigh City Council for a decade, serving five terms. Affordable housing, public safety, and transportation and infrastructure are top of mind. Ruth, an assistant professor in the NC State University of Social Work and Africana studies program, is also running with a goal to develop and expand affordable housing options in the city.

