Mary Berry says people should 'not query' having Covid-19 vaccine

Berry said she had been "immensely fortunate" polio had only affected one side of her body

Mary Berry has revealed she has had her coronavirus jab, saying people should "think of others" and follow suit.

Berry, 85, said she and husband Paul, 88, had had the vaccine and "would encourage everyone" to do the same.

The TV chef said people should "not query" getting jabbed, citing her own childhood experience of having polio.

"If you're in a hospital like I was, with people in callipers, people in pain... I think everyone should take the vaccine," she told the Radio Times.

"I had polio, but now almost the whole world is vaccinated against it," she said, saying she had been "immensely fortunate" the disease had only affected the left side of her body.

Berry and Claudia Winkleman with this year's Celebrity Best Home Cook line-up

The former Great British Bake-Off judge said that, apart from looking "a bit funny" when rolling pastry with her "funny left hand", she had been left with "no other difficulties whatsoever".

"I'm not as good at sport as I was, but I was let off very lightly," said the chef and author, who will be seen adjudicating Celebrity Best Home Cook on BBC One from 26 January.

Ed Balls, Ed Byrne, Rachel Johnson and Gareth Thomas are among the stars taking part in the show, which will see Berry offer expert guidance from a socially-distanced balcony location.

The coronavirus vaccine is currently available in the UK to older adults in care homes and their carers, people aged 80 and over and frontline health and social care workers.

Other celebrities who have had the jab include Sir David Attenborough, Dame Joan Collins, Sir Ian McKellen and Prue Leith, who joined Bake-Off following Berry's departure in 2016.

Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.