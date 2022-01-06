Mary Esther man charged for allegedly sexually assaulting Santa Rosa County minor

A Mary Esther man was charged with allegedly sexually assaulting a minor in Santa Rosa County over a three-year period.

The juvenile filed a report with Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office claiming that 39-year-old Gregorio Vargas, Jr. allegedly had her perform sexual acts unwillingly and that he had molested her on several occasions.

According to an arrest warrant, the juvenile claimed Vargas bought her gifts, including an Apple Watch and new cell phone, to keep her from telling people about the abuse.

Authorities obtained a warrant to search the victim’s phone. Investigators reportedly found graphic conversations that Vargas had with the minor through the Snapchat social media app detailing past sexual abuses.

Vargas was arrested Jan. 4 and booked into Santa Rosa County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

