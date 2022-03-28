Mary Esther man sentenced to 40 years for repeatedly sexually abusing child, recording the act

A 34-year-old Mary Esther man was sentenced to 40 years in prison for repeatedly recording himself participating in sexual activity with a young child and possessing hundreds of images of child porn.

Kevin Mikeal Foy was sentenced by Circuit Judge John Brown to 40 years in the Florida Department of Corrections to be followed by 10 years of sex offender probation, State Attorney Ginger Bowden Madden announced in a Monday press release.

He also will be required to register as a sex offender.

Foy pleaded guilty March 21 to 30 counts of possession of child pornography, 13 counts of promoting sexual performance of a child and one count of attempted sexual battery of a victim under 12.

The charges arose from an investigation conducted by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office in July 2020.

While investigating a reported sexual battery at Foy’s home, OCSO investigators obtained enough probable cause to obtain a search warrant for his electronic devices.

Deputies found hundreds of images and videos of child pornography on Foy’s computer and cell phone, according to the State Attorney’s Office. Multiple images depicted a child, then age 2.

The victim disclosed being sexually abused by Foy on numerous occasions over a six-year period between January 2012 and January 2018. The child told investigators Foy would record the videos and then make her watch them, according to previous reports.

Assistant State Attorney Christine Bosau prosecuted the case.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Mary Esther man gets 40 years in prison for sexually abusing child