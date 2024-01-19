Mary Greeley uses Variety grant to fund devices for Panda Warmers in Birthways unit

A baby sleeps on a Panda Warmer in the Birthways unit of Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames. The Mary Greeley Foundation recently received a $67,500 grant from Variety – the Children’s Charity to purchase four monitors for its Panda Warmers.

Keeping babies warm after birth is key, and Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames is getting help from a $67,500 Variety grant – the Children’s Charity.

The grant will fund the purchase of four monitors for Panda Warmers in MGMC’s Birthways and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). The Carescape B450 monitors will enhance care by offering advanced monitoring.

“These monitors are vital for our Panda Warmers, providing real-time monitoring of vital signs like blood pressure, heart rate readings and oxygen levels,” Stacy Peterson, director of the hospital’s Maternal Child Services, said in a news release.

MGMC purchased the Panda Warmers in 2021 thanks to a grant from Variety.

The equipment is used to “immediately warm a baby after birth as the delivery team assesses the infant,” according to the release.

Like a warm hug

Panda Warmers allow medical staff to evaluate babies, who can stay unclothed and unwrapped due to the devices’ warming properties.

Upgrading the system to include the new monitors will allow doctors and nurses to efficiently collect critical safety data for every newborn.

“These monitors go beyond basic monitoring,” Peterson said in the release. “They can create alerts sent to Birthways and NICU staff iPhones, allowing nurses to respond quickly and decisively. This enhanced mobility and data-sharing capability are crucial in providing the best in care to our newborns.”

Peterson added that “the upgrade will benefit newborns, parents, and our dedicated Birthways and NICU staff. Newborns, especially the most vulnerable, will receive advanced care. Parents will have a seamless experience in our LDRP/NICU suites, in close contact with their child throughout their stay. Additionally, using a consistent monitoring system on the unit will enhance the efficiency of care delivered by our care team.”

